  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++Plastik - Kampf dem Kollaps! Der ESG Global Anti Plastic Index setzt auf Unternehmen, die ihren Beitrag zur besseren Kunststoffverwertung leisten.++-w-
06.07.2021 22:25

Spirit AeroSystems and Albany Engineered Composites Collaborate to Expand Hypersonic Capabilities

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., and Fiber Materials, Inc., (collectively Spirit) subsidiaries of Spirit AeroSystems holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPR) and Albany Engineered Composites, a subsidiary of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), have formally entered a technical collaboration agreement to capitalize on their unique capabilities to deliver a suite of differentiated technical and industrialized solutions to more rapidly support hypersonic program developments.

The combination of Spirits ultra-high temperature composites and structures capabilities along with Albany Engineered Composites experience of producing high volumes of 3D woven, near-net shape composites creates an unmatched expertise and capacity to design, develop, and manufacture a wide range of scalable, highly adaptable, and affordable Thermal Protection Systems solutions for hypersonic missions.

"The biggest challenge facing the Department of Defense and primes in hypersonic programs is the need for scalable and affordable thermal protection systems that can be tailored to each mission and optimized for performance, said Mark Miklos, Vice President hypersonic solutions at Spirit. "This collaboration enables elegant technical solutions while reducing the risk in accelerating program timelines and scaling to production.

"By working together and leveraging our proprietary technologies and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, Spirit and Albany Engineered Composites are expected to achieve superior hypersonic design solutions previously not possible before this collaboration launched," said Greg Harwell, President of Albany Engineered Composites. "These synergies should assist with eliminating a serious market constraint and will deliver better results.

The collaboration brings together years of unique and complimentary skillsets, lowering the risks of manufacturing hypersonic capable large acreage and aeroshell configurations. Combining Albany Engineered Composites 3D woven near-net-shaped composites technology with Spirits densification processes should exceed hypersonic design requirements, increase production output, reduce waste and lower cost. This collaboration also improves response time to challenging developmental timelines to meet industry demands.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the worlds leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward looking statements as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "project, "will, "should, "look for, "guidance, "guide, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Because forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution investors against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and advise that they review the risks and uncertainties which may impact such statements including, without limitation, those set forth in the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements about the timing and impact of production and development programs in the Companys AEC business segment, the production capacity and the sales growth potential of key AEC programs, as well as AEC as a whole. These statements reflect managements current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. A change in any one or more of the foregoing factors could have a material effect on the Companys financial results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Albany International News
RSS Feed
Albany International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Albany International Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.08.2019Albany International Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
19.08.2019Albany International Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Albany International Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Morgen um 18 Uhr live!

Attraktive Renditen und nachhaltiges Investieren - geht das überhaupt? Wie Geldanlage heute geht - das zeigt Ihnen ein Kapitalmarktexperte morgen im Online-Seminar. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Albany International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Albany International News
Werbung

Trading-News

Commerzbank: Beruhigt sich der Kurs? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
CTS Eventim setzt auf volle Hallen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Dow Jones mit Unterstützung
Vontobel: Zertifikate immer beliebter bei Anlegern
DZ BANK - Bärenfalle ermöglicht neue Aufwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Am Donnerstag um 18:30 Uhr: Wie Sie aktiv die UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele unterstützen können : Webinar von Ginmon
Webkonferenz von Ladies für Ladies: "Goodbye Sparbuch, welcome Börse"
Riskant und kompliziert? Investieren geht auch anders.
Notieren die D-Aktien von Haier unter Wert?
Die Geduld und die Börsenrally
Neuer Fonds setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Albany International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Albany International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

100 oder 0 Dollar  das zerstrittene Kartell beschwört ein Ölpreis-Chaos
Lukrativer als Gold  Diese Edelmetalle sind der bessere Inflationsschutz
Wie Amazon, Apple und Google  diese Aktien besitzen das Billionen-Gen
Ausgerechnet Deutschland ist der große Profiteur des Tiefzins-Zeitalters
Welche Akkustaubsauger können mit dem Platzhirsch mithalten?

News von

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Microsoft: Warum das bei Fonds-Profis beliebteste Aktien-Trio weltweit ein Kauf ist
Tesla-Aktie: Ein Verdreifacher als Verheißung - ein attraktiver Chance-Risiko-Mix
DAX kaum verändert: US-Feiertag macht Anleger in Europa vorsichtig - Opec im Blick
DAX im Minus: Ölpreis-Rally schürt Inflationsangst an der Börse
Newsticker Corona: Johnson kündigt Ende von Corona-Restriktionen an

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel weit im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Amazon-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- BioNTech-Impfstoff: Nachlassende Wirksamkeit? -- Daimler, Microsoft, Shop Apotheke, DiDi im Fokus

Nachfrage schwächelt: ISM-Index für Dienstleistungen wächst langsamer. Deutsche Bank wirbt Wealth-Management-Team von UBS ab. Nintendo kündigt neue Switch-Konsole mit besserem Display an. BASF steigt in Milliardendeal bei Solenis aus. BMW, Continental, VW & Co.: Anleger machen im Autosektor weiter Kasse. Stellantis-Marken steigern Marktanteil in Deutschland.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen