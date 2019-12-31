Spotify Launches on Comcasts Xfinity X1 and Flex

finanzen.net
Spotify Launches on Comcasts Xfinity X1 and Flex

Comcast today announced that Spotify is now available to stream on Xfinity, giving millions of customers the ability to listen to the audio streaming services 50 million music tracks and a wide range of podcasts directly on the TV, from the comfort of their home. Starting today, Xfinity Flex customers can say "Spotify into their Xfinity Voice Remote to access Spotify Free or Spotify Premium. Spotify will also begin rolling out to X1 customers today over the Internet, and be available to all in the coming days, alongside all of the live, on demand, and streaming content already enjoyed on the platform.

Spotify begins its launch on Xfinity X1 and Flex today; giving millions of customers access to the music streaming service directly on the TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast has seen double digit growth in streaming music consumption this year versus the same time last year. Spotify is seeing the same trends from their end the increase in working from home is showing that more users are now streaming on their TVs.

"Xfinity customers love the broad range of content available on Xfinity, all easily discoverable with the award winning Xfinity Voice Remote, said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. "Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high and were pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotifys Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their Xfinity service.

Customers with Xfinity Flex and, in the coming days, X1, can say "Spotify into their Xfinity Voice Remote and login with existing credentials to start streaming. New customers will be able to create a Spotify account directly on the device and immediately have access to the free, ad-supported version of the service. Spotify joins other music and listening streaming services already available on X1 and Flex including Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

20:26 Uhr
Sky will mehr deutsche Serien produzieren (dpa-afx)
18:47 Uhr
VERMISCHTES: Sky will mehr deutsche Serien produzieren (dpa-afx)
07.06.20
Zahlen der ARD-'Sportschau' weiter unter dem Durchschnitt (dpa-afx)
31.05.20
Was Analysten von der Comcast-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
14.05.20
Comcast kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
01.05.20
Comcast stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Comcast-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Ausblick: Comcast stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

more Comcast News
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

07.06.20Zahlen der ARD-'Sportschau' weiter unter dem Durchschnitt
31.05.20Was Analysten von der Comcast-Aktie erwarten
03.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer. Comcast. salesforce.com. Costco Wholesale and BHP Group
02.06.20Top Research Reports for Pfizer. Comcast & salesforce
04.06.20Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
11.06.20Comcast. media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal
30.05.20Why Is Comcast (CMCSA) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
10.06.20Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
11.06.20Comcast. media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal
29.05.20Comcast. Charter. ViacomCBS Take Equity Stake In Advanced TV Data Platform Blockgraph
Comcast Peer Group News

20:37 UhrNetflix surges toward record high. and longest win streak since before the COVID-19 outbreak
19:32 UhrIntroducing… the Verizon Visa Card.
18:15 UhrIntroducing the Verizon Visa Card. a new way for Verizon customers to save on their bill
17:30 UhrProSiebenSat.1: Das Rätsel um die Hintermänner
17:00 UhrVerizon completes successful Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology trials in advance of 5G nationwide
16:41 UhrNetflix Has a Surprising Amount of Pricing Power in India
15:08 UhrNetflix series The Witcher announces date for start of production
14:40 UhrKT mulls partnering with Netflix
14:20 UhrBetter Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Johnson & Johnson
10:42 UhrStreit um Apples App-Store-Regeln vor Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC

