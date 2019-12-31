Spotify Launches on Comcasts Xfinity X1 and Flex

Comcast today announced that Spotify is now available to stream on Xfinity, giving millions of customers the ability to listen to the audio streaming services 50 million music tracks and a wide range of podcasts directly on the TV, from the comfort of their home. Starting today, Xfinity Flex customers can say "Spotify into their Xfinity Voice Remote to access Spotify Free or Spotify Premium. Spotify will also begin rolling out to X1 customers today over the Internet, and be available to all in the coming days, alongside all of the live, on demand, and streaming content already enjoyed on the platform.

Spotify begins its launch on Xfinity X1 and Flex today; giving millions of customers access to the music streaming service directly on the TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast has seen double digit growth in streaming music consumption this year versus the same time last year. Spotify is seeing the same trends from their end the increase in working from home is showing that more users are now streaming on their TVs.

"Xfinity customers love the broad range of content available on Xfinity, all easily discoverable with the award winning Xfinity Voice Remote, said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. "Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high and were pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotifys Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their Xfinity service.

Customers with Xfinity Flex and, in the coming days, X1, can say "Spotify into their Xfinity Voice Remote and login with existing credentials to start streaming. New customers will be able to create a Spotify account directly on the device and immediately have access to the free, ad-supported version of the service. Spotify joins other music and listening streaming services already available on X1 and Flex including Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

