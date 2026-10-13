Sprite Expands Global Basketball Footprint with NBA’s Nikola Jokic and New "Never Stop Refreshing The Game" Platform



EQS Newswire / 13/10/2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Werbung Building on its basketball partnerships announced in March, Sprite unites three-time MVP and NBA Champion Nikola Jokic with Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA superstar Anthony Edwards to lead a global movement celebrating the continuous evolution of basketball culture.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES –





Sprite is doubling down on its basketball legacy on a global stage. Earlier this year, Sprite announced its return as the NBA's Official Global Soft Drink.



For decades, Sprite has sat at the intersection of sport, fashion, music, and culture. Since first partnering with the NBA in 1986, Sprite has remained a constant presence in basketball culture, connecting with generations of players and fans through iconic campaigns, unforgettable moments, and partnerships that reflect the sport's evolution. From neighborhood courts to the game's biggest stages, Sprite has continued to show up wherever basketball culture moves next.



"Sprite has a history of championing the athletes, creators and communities that shape basketball culture," said Oana Vlad, Global Brand Vice President of Sprite. "'Never Stop Refreshing the Game' is about finding new ways to refresh the game for fans, from the unmistakable refreshment Sprite brings on and off the court to the experiences, stories and moments that make basketball culture so powerful. By spotlighting original voices and game changers, delivering fresh entertainment, and giving fans access to experiences they might not otherwise have, we're committed to helping move the game forward. Nikola and Ant represent that spirit perfectly."



Two Icons with the Drive to Keep Refreshing the Game



To ignite its next era in basketball, Sprite is bringing together two of the game's most dynamic forces. While Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards represent distinct paths to greatness, they share a singular instinct: a refusal to settle and a relentless drive to evolve the sport.



Nikola Jokic , freshly named the #1 player for the 2026–27 NBA season in ESPN's NBA Rank for the third consecutive year*, brings masterclass precision, an unselfish high-IQ playstyle, and massive international reach that bridges fans from North America to Europe and beyond.

, freshly named the #1 player for the 2026–27 NBA season in ESPN's NBA Rank for the third consecutive year*, brings masterclass precision, an unselfish high-IQ playstyle, and massive international reach that bridges fans from North America to Europe and beyond. Anthony Edwards, Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA All Star, brings explosive athleticism, clutch shot-making, and an electric charisma that has made him the undeniable face of basketball's next generation. "Basketball brings people around the world together," said three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. "Sprite has been part of the story for decades and I'm excited to partner with them to continue bringing the game to the next generation."



Anthony Edwardsadds: "From Anta Claus to Obey Your Thirst, Sprite's been cooking up some of the best campaigns that will live on forever. 'Never Stop Refreshing the Game' is no different, reminding every player out there to give it their all and stay true to who they are every time they step on the court."



These game-changers will star in Sprite's global campaign. The campaign will roll out worldwide starting now and into 2027. Across the ASEAN & South Pacific region, the platform will reach fans across passionate basketball hubs including the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand– nations where basketball culture is deeply rooted in everyday life. Over the coming months, fans can expect upcoming global spots starring both Jokic and Edwards.



Bringing Fans Closer to the Game



Off the screen, fans can grab limited-edition NBA and signature Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic cans with scannable QR codes that unlock prizes like VIP courtside tickets, official Wilson game balls, and exclusive gear through interactive digital games. In communities worldwide, Sprite is leveling up local hoop culture by restoring neighborhood courts with vibrant "Hoops of Refreshment" murals and bringing live experiences to major events. Plus, fans can bring the energy home with NBA 2K in-game power-ups and special game-day food delivery deals.



Growing Wherever the Game Goes



By expanding its footprint across the NBA Global Games, Sprite is meeting fans where the sport is being redefined. Through immersive experiences and exclusive promotions, the brand will bring fans closer to the game, including at the NBA Mexico City Game 2026, when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers, as well as the NBA Manchester and Paris Games in early 2027.



The game is changing, and Sprite is leading the play.



Watch the first campaign film here



Hashtag: #Sprite

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About The Coca Cola Company The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at





News Source:

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Today, Sprite officially unveils its new global platform, "Never Stop Refreshing the Game," with the addition of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to its global basketball athlete roster alongside superstar Anthony Edwards.Sprite is doubling down on its basketball legacy on a global stage. Earlier this year, Sprite announced its return as the NBA's Official Global Soft Drink.For decades, Sprite has sat at the intersection of sport, fashion, music, and culture. Since first partnering with the NBA in 1986, Sprite has remained a constant presence in basketball culture, connecting with generations of players and fans through iconic campaigns, unforgettable moments, and partnerships that reflect the sport's evolution. From neighborhood courts to the game's biggest stages, Sprite has continued to show up wherever basketball culture moves next."Sprite has a history of championing the athletes, creators and communities that shape basketball culture," said Oana Vlad, Global Brand Vice President of Sprite. "'Never Stop Refreshing the Game' is about finding new ways to refresh the game for fans, from the unmistakable refreshment Sprite brings on and off the court to the experiences, stories and moments that make basketball culture so powerful. By spotlighting original voices and game changers, delivering fresh entertainment, and giving fans access to experiences they might not otherwise have, we're committed to helping move the game forward. Nikola and Ant represent that spirit perfectly."To ignite its next era in basketball, Sprite is bringing together two of the game's most dynamic forces. While Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards represent distinct paths to greatness, they share a singular instinct: a refusal to settle and a relentless drive to evolve the sport."Basketball brings people around the world together," said three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. "Sprite has been part of the story for decades and I'm excited to partner with them to continue bringing the game to the next generation."Anthony Edwardsadds: "From Anta Claus to Obey Your Thirst, Sprite's been cooking up some of the best campaigns that will live on forever. 'Never Stop Refreshing the Game' is no different, reminding every player out there to give it their all and stay true to who they are every time they step on the court."These game-changers will star in Sprite's global campaign. The campaign will roll out worldwide starting now and into 2027. Across the ASEAN & South Pacific region, the platform will reach fans across passionate basketball hubs including the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand– nations where basketball culture is deeply rooted in everyday life. Over the coming months, fans can expect upcoming global spots starring both Jokic and Edwards.Off the screen, fans can grab limited-edition NBA and signature Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic cans with scannable QR codes that unlock prizes like VIP courtside tickets, official Wilson game balls, and exclusive gear through interactive digital games. In communities worldwide, Sprite is leveling up local hoop culture by restoring neighborhood courts with vibrant "Hoops of Refreshment" murals and bringing live experiences to major events. Plus, fans can bring the energy home with NBA 2K in-game power-ups and special game-day food delivery deals.By expanding its footprint across the NBA Global Games, Sprite is meeting fans where the sport is being redefined. Through immersive experiences and exclusive promotions, the brand will bring fans closer to the game, including at the NBA Mexico City Game 2026, when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers, as well as the NBA Manchester and Paris Games in early 2027.The game is changing, and Sprite is leading the play.Watch the first campaign film here Jokes Aside. For more information, follow @Sprite on social media.Hashtag: #SpriteThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram Facebook and LinkedIn News Source: Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific 13/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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