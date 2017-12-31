Standard Diversified Inc. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Standard Diversified Inc. ("Standard Diversified, "SDI, or the
"Company) (NYSE American: SDI) will today announce its financial
results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. In addition to its
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company will also make available
an updated Investor Presentation on its corporate website at www.standarddiversified.com.
2018 Second Quarter Highlights (comparisons to
prior years period)
-
Total revenues increased 23.8% to $89.3 million as a result of strong
growth at Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) ("Turning Point) and
the addition of earned insurance premiums following the Companys
acquisition of Maidstone Insurance Company ("Maidstone) on January 2,
2018
-
Total operating income increased 7.3% to $14.1 million
-
Net income increased 26.9% to $8.1 million
-
Net income attributable to SDI was $3.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted
share
Management Commentary
Ian Estus, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "SDI reported a good second
quarter highlighted by positive net sales growth at Turning Point,
stabilizing earned premiums from Maidstone, and the first full quarter
of recurring revenues from Standard Outdoor, our out-of-home advertising
business. Turning Point continues to operate as a market leader in other
tobacco products, building upon its well-established brands Stokers and
Zig-Zag. The company also continued its momentum in the new generation
segment, with the acquisition of Vapor Supply and VaporBeasts continued
market share expansion.
Mr. Estus continued, "In our insurance segment, we were pleased to write
approximately $7.5 million in premium during the quarter. At Maidstone,
we are focused on continuing to develop a platform with sustainable and
profitable underwriting performance. As such, we are poised for balanced
growth in personal automobile and homeowners insurance. In our
out-of-home advertising business we were pleased with our first full
quarter of sales, as they were in line with expectations. We continue to
actively pursue acquisition targets to expand on our current inventory
of 384 billboard faces located across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and
Texas. Overall, we see various long-term growth opportunities in each of
our business lines as we head into the second half of the year.
Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30,
2018
SDI operates in five reportable segments; (1) smokeless products, (2)
smoking products, (3) NewGen products, (4) Insurance and (5) Other, a
category which includes the out-of-home advertising business,
miscellaneous SDI holding company operations and certain unallocated
Turning Point amounts.
More specifically, the smokeless products segment under Turning Point
Brands: (a) manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and (b)
contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The smoking products
segment: (a) imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes and related
products and (b) imports and markets finished cigars and make-your-own
("MYO) cigar wraps. The NewGen products segment (a) markets
e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers and other related products and (b)
distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional
retail outlets.
The insurance segment consists of the Companys subsidiary, Maidstone
Insurance Company, which it acquired on January 2, 2018. Maidstone
writes personal automobile and homeowners insurance primarily in New
York State.
The catchall "Other segment includes SDI holding company operations,
Standard Outdoor, which owns and operates an out-of-home advertising
business and those unallocated Turning Point activities. In two separate
transactions during January and February of 2018, Standard Outdoor
acquired 374 billboard faces, expanding its geographic presence to
Alabama, Georgia and Florida, in addition to its operations in Texas.
The table and discussion set forth below relate to the Companys
consolidated results of operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smokeless products
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
24,410
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
22,021
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
Smoking products
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,019
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
NewGen products
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,046
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
89,270
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
72,086
|
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Smokeless products
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
6,440
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
5,302
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
Smoking products
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,965
|
|
|
-2.1
|
%
|
NewGen products
|
|
|
|
|
|
(312
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(734
|
)
|
|
-57.5
|
%
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,361
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(393
|
)
|
|
246.3
|
%
|
Total Operating Income
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
14,099
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
13,140
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,110
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,050
|
)
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
164.7
|
%
|
Net periodic benefit expense, excluding service cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
1000.0
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,168
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
-31.7
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,373
|
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,559
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,470
|
)
|
|
210.1
|
%
|
Net income attributable to SDI
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
3,528
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
4,903
|
|
|
-28.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furthermore, as of June 30, 2018, the Company held a 51.0% ownership
interest in Turning Point, which comprises a sizable portion of the
Companys consolidated financial results.
Revenues
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Companys overall net
sales increased 23.8% to $89.3 million as compared to $72.1 million for
the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in net sales was
primarily driven by $7.1 million of revenues from earned insurance
premiums following the acquisition of Maidstone on January 2, 2018,
along with an increase of $9.0 million driven by volume growth across
all of the tobacco product segments in addition to Turning Points
acquisition of Vapor Supply in the NewGen segment during the second
quarter of 2018.
Operating Income
Operating income increased 7.3% to $14.1 million for the three months
ended June 30, 2018 from $13.1 million in the prior year period. This
increase is primarily due to growth in the tobacco segments and the
inclusion of Vapor Supply and the insurance business in 2018 and was
partially offset by corporate general and administrative expenses
incurred by SDI, which were not included in the prior period.
Income Tax Expense
The Companys income tax expense of $1.9 million was 19.1% of income
before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared
to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. SDI and
Standard Outdoor contributed no income tax expense or benefit to the
consolidated results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 because
they had a net loss and a full valuation allowance. The decrease was
primarily a result of the change in the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%
and the change in the Kentucky (where Turning Point is headquartered)
tax rate from 6% to 5%.
Net Income Attributable to SDI
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net income attributable to SDI
was $3.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share based on 16.6 million
weighted average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding, compared
to $4.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share based on 24.3 million
weighted average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding for the
three months ended June 30, 2017. This decrease is a result of the items
discussed above, as well as the deduction of net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests, which relates to the allocation of Turning
Point net income to shareholders of Turning Point who are not SDI.
Balance Sheet / Available Liquidity
Standard Diversified had cash and cash equivalents totaling $4.6 million
as of June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company
had cash outflows from operating activities of $2.4 million primarily
relating to payments of accrued liabilities and an increase in
receivables.
Standard Diversified had a net cash outflow from investing activities of
$19.9 million relating to acquisitions of Maidstone and two billboard
sign businesses.
On February 2, 2018, Standard Diversified entered into a term loan
agreement with Crystal Financial LLC ("Crystal Term Loan). The Crystal
Term Loan provides for an initial term loan of $10.0 million with an
additional undrawn commitment of $15.0 million. Subject to the
satisfaction of certain conditions, the Company may request an
additional increase in the commitment of up to $25.0 million. The
Crystal Term Loan bears interest at a rate equal to the three-month
"Libor Rate as published in The Wall Street Journal plus 7.25%.
Interest under the Crystal Term Loan Agreement is payable monthly and is
also subject to an initial commitment fee of $350,000 and an annual
agency fee of $50,000. The principal balance is payable at maturity on
February 2, 2023. The initial proceeds were used to finance a portion of
the acquisition of certain billboard structures, certain fees and
expenses, and provide working capital for the Company. In August 2018,
the Company borrowed an additional $5.0 million under the Crystal Term
loan. This additional borrowing is subject to the same terms as the
initial borrowing.
Standard Diversified had cash inflows from financing activities of $11.3
million primarily from borrowings under the Crystal Term Loan and
proceeds from a private placement stock issuance in January 2018. Future
uses of our cash may include investing in our subsidiaries and new
acquisitions.
About Standard Diversified Inc.
Standard Diversified Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates
subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including insurance, other
tobacco products and outdoor advertising. For more information about the
Company, please visit the Companys website at www.standarddiversified.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements address, among other things activities,
events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates
will or may occur in the future, including the Companys expected
acquisition activity. These forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including those
risks described in Part I, Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Companys subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Currently unknown or unanticipated risks, or risks that emerge in the
future, could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in forward-looking statements, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict all such risks, or the extent to which this may cause
actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation
to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
81,773
|
|
|
$
|
72,086
|
|
|
$
|
156,121
|
|
|
$
|
138,874
|
|
Insurance premiums earned
|
|
|
7,134
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,451
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment income from insurance investments
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
89,270
|
|
|
|
72,086
|
|
|
|
171,336
|
|
|
|
138,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
45,950
|
|
|
|
40,076
|
|
|
|
88,406
|
|
|
|
79,136
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
22,275
|
|
|
|
18,870
|
|
|
|
45,745
|
|
|
|
35,749
|
|
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
5,405
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,217
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
1,541
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
75,171
|
|
|
|
58,946
|
|
|
|
148,198
|
|
|
|
114,885
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
14,099
|
|
|
|
13,140
|
|
|
|
23,138
|
|
|
|
23,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
4,110
|
|
|
|
4,050
|
|
|
|
8,106
|
|
|
|
8,983
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
(216
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
6,116
|
|
Net periodic benefit expense, excluding service cost
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
9,995
|
|
|
|
9,168
|
|
|
|
12,804
|
|
|
|
8,990
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
2,717
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
8,087
|
|
|
|
6,373
|
|
|
|
10,087
|
|
|
|
8,250
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
4,559
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
|
6,038
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
Net income attributable to Standard Diversified Inc.
|
|
$
|
3,528
|
|
|
$
|
4,903
|
|
|
$
|
4,049
|
|
|
$
|
6,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common Share
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
Net income attributable to SDI per Class A and Class B Common Share
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
|
|
|
16,609,828
|
|
|
|
24,314,895
|
|
|
|
16,795,815
|
|
|
|
26,136,568
|
|
Weighted Average Class A and Class B Common Shares Outstanding
Diluted
|
|
|
16,610,654
|
|
|
|
24,329,200
|
|
|
|
16,829,326
|
|
|
|
26,143,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standard Diversified Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
22,882
|
|
|
$
|
18,219
|
|
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value; amortized cost
$26,923 in 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,494
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value; cost: $753 in 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $47 in 2018 and $17
in 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,862
|
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
Premiums receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,258
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,870
|
|
|
|
63,296
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,691
|
|
|
|
10,851
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,838
|
|
|
|
9,172
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
Deferred financing costs, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,371
|
|
|
|
26,436
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
135,341
|
|
|
|
134,620
|
|
Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,229
|
|
|
|
30,826
|
|
Pension asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,956
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
387,902
|
|
|
$
|
298,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
25,521
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,350
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Advance premiums collected
|
|
|
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,402
|
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,917
|
|
|
|
20,014
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,098
|
|
|
|
7,850
|
|
Revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
Notes payable and long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
203,389
|
|
|
|
186,190
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Postretirement benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,932
|
|
|
|
3,962
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,028
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,429
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
307,084
|
|
|
|
230,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares 50,000,000; -0-
issued and outstanding shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
300,000,000; 8,711,972 and 8,348,373 issued and
outstanding
shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
30,000,000; 7,923,290 and 8,041,525 issued and
outstanding
shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively;
convertible into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,794
|
|
|
|
70,813
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,119
|
)
|
|
|
(1,558
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22,945
|
)
|
|
|
(26,982
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
48,896
|
|
|
|
42,437
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,922
|
|
|
|
26,004
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,818
|
|
|
|
68,441
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
387,902
|
|
|
$
|
298,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
