Standard Diversified Subsidiary Turning Point Brands Acquires International Vapor Group, Inc.

Standard Diversified Inc. ("Standard Diversified or the "Company)
(NYSE American:SDI) announced that its majority-owned subsidiary,
Turning Points Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), an industry leading provider of
NewGen Products and Other Tobacco Products, has acquired International
Vapor Group, Inc. ("IVG), a seller of a broad array of proprietary and
third-party vapor products direct to adult consumers via a best-in-class
online platform and in retail stores under brand names, such as VaporFi,
South Beach Smoke, and DirectVapor. The company was founded in 2012 and
is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.
TPB values the acquisition of IVG at $24 million and expects the
transaction to be immediately accretive. According to TPB, for the
twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018, IVG had revenue of
approximately $47.7 million.
TPB President and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Wexler, commented, "IVG
has played an important role in shaping the vaping industry since its
inception through its commitment to the consumer experience with a world
class B2C infrastructure.
About Standard Diversified Inc.
Standard Diversified Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates
subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including other tobacco
products, insurance and outdoor advertising. For more information about
the Company, please visit the Companys website at www.standarddiversified.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements address, among other things activities,
events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates
will or may occur in the future, including the Companys expected
acquisition activity. These forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including those
risks described in Part I, Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Companys subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Currently unknown or unanticipated risks, or risks that emerge in the
future, could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in forward-looking statements, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict all such risks, or the extent to which this may cause
actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation
to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005664/en/