Starbucks and Cypress Creek Solar Farms Team Up to Power 360 Stores in Texas

Starbucks Coffee Company, Cypress Creek Renewables and U.S. Bank today
announced they are teaming up on a portfolio of solar farms across
Texas. As a part of the deal, two solar farms developed, built and now
operated by Cypress Creek, one of the nations leading solar companies,
are providing enough energy for the equivalent of 360 Starbucks stores
in Lone Star State, including stores in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth,
Plano and Arlington.
Investing in green energy is one way Starbucks supports its aspiration
of sustainable coffee served sustainably. Starbucks is the number one
purchaser of renewable electricity in its sector on the Environmental
Protection Agencys Green Power Partnership Retail Top 30i.
Not only is Starbucks continuing to lead the way in purchasing renewable
energy to reduce its environmental impact, the company is also being
more regionally intentional with its approach by investing in local
projects to directly support the markets where it has stores. This
relationship with Cypress Creek and U.S. Bank is an example of that
strategic approach at work.
With the final solar farm in the portfolio now producing energy,
hundreds of Starbucks stores across Texas are now powered by two,
10-megawatt Cypress Creek-owned solar farms located in Wharton and
Blossom, Texas. ENGIE Resources is providing full retail energy
requirements, including a structure that provides budget certainty via a
fixed price and a simple retail energy supply contract.
Starbucks is separately investing in six Cypress Creek-owned solar farms
in Texas, representing 50 megawatts of solar energy. In total, the
portfolio of eight projects announced today is reducing carbon emissions
by an estimated 101,000 tons per year, the equivalent of planting nearly
2.5 million trees.
"At Starbucks, we are proud of our 30-year legacy in environmental
leadership as we know the planet is our most important partner, said
Rebecca Zimmer, Starbucks director of global environmental impact. "Our
long-standing commitment to renewable energy supports our greener retail
initiative and demonstrates our aspiration to sustainable coffee, served
sustainably. Now, we are investing in new, renewable energy projects in
our store communities, which we know is something our partners and
customers can appreciate for their local economy and for the
environment.
Cypress Creek is a leading developer, investor, builder and operator of
solar energy generating assets in regulated and deregulated markets
across the United States. The company has successfully developed more
than 3.5 gigawatts of solar.
"Cypress Creek is thrilled to join forces with Starbucks, U.S. Bank and
Engie to provide a locally-sourced solar product to energize Starbucks
Texas stores, said Matthew McGovern, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables.
"Starbucks and other forward-looking companies are carrying out their
bold renewable energy targets, and Cypress Creek is proud to provide the
innovative and tailored energy solutions needed to bring their vision to
life.
The U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), the tax
credit division of U.S. Bank, brought Cypress Creek and Starbucks
together to facilitate the transaction and provided a portion of the tax
equity investment. This is the second time Starbucks and U.S. Bank have
worked together to develop and finance a solar project, having
previously worked on a 47-megawatt
solar farm in Maxton, NC that powers 600 Starbucks stores.
Chris Roetheli, business development officer with the USBCDC, said solar
tax equity investments are increasing in popularity among
non-traditional investors, like Starbucks.
"Starbucks is taking a unique approach investing in solar farms
regionally to support a specific group of its stores. This is a new
concept and one that I think other companies are watching and may
follow. Its an interesting model that allows them to talk specifically
about the impact of their investments, Roetheli said.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically
sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than
30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and
retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering
commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique
Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To
share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com
and Starbucks.com.
About Cypress Creek Renewables
Cypress Creek believes solar makes the world cleaner and healthier. Our
team successfully develops, builds and operates solar facilities across
the United States. With more than 3.5 gigawatts of solar developed in
more than a dozen states, Cypress Creek Renewables is one of the
countrys leading solar companies. For more information about Cypress
Creek Renewables, please visit https://ccrenew.com.
About U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation:
With $29 billion in managed assets as of Dec. 31, 2018, U.S. Bancorp
Community Development Corporation, a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provides
innovative financing solutions for community development projects across
the country using state and federally sponsored tax credit programs.
USBCDC's commitments provide capital investment to areas that need it
the most and have contributed to the creation of new jobs, the
rehabilitation of historic buildings, the construction of needed
affordable and market-rate homes, the development of renewable energy
facilities, and the generation of commercial economic activity in
underserved communities. Visit USBCDC on the web at www.usbank.com/cdc.
