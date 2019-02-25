finanzen.net
20.03.2019 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Starbucks Celebrates Year of Transformation as ceo Kevin Johnson Sets Vision for Building an Enduring Company at 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today will host its 27th Annual Meeting of Shareholders, with nearly 4,000 shareholders, partners (employees), invited guests and board members in attendance. Key presenters at the meeting will include Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks; Roz Brewer, Americas group president and chief operating officer; Patrick Grismer, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Michelle Burns, senior vice president of Global Coffee & Tea.

Committed to honoring Starbucks heritage while setting the course to creating an enduring company, Johnson and Starbucks leadership team will set a vision for reimagining and reinventing the core areas of the Starbucks Experience. Throughout the event, leaders will preview differentiated and elevated customer and partner (employee) experiences.

In addition, the company will showcase opportunities where it is uniquely positioned to serve as the catalyst for future "new retail innovations and announced commitments aimed to create meaningful societal impact.

"Starbucks is a different kind of company  and we have been since our founding, Johnson said. "Our long-term plan for growth with focus and discipline is built on the acknowledgement that the pursuit of profit is not in conflict with the pursuit of doing good. We are a part of millions of peoples everyday lives around the world, and I believe we are uniquely positioned to be one of the most enduring brands of all time.

The Third Place: Reimagined

Brand endurance requires evolving with customers changing needs. To that end, Brewer will reveal the companys plans to reimagine the third place, with a focus on three key attributes: convenience, comfort and connection. Through this lens, Brewer will announce Starbucks will take a phased approach to modernizing the customer experience across all key touchpoints for customers, beginning this summer in New York City.

"I dont want anyone to walk away today thinking this is about furniture or a new renovation strategy, said Brewer. "Reimagining the third place is about listening to our customers, so we can better position our business now and for the future.

Through this approach, the company aims to learn directly from its customers and adapt changes to new and better experiences using technology, product innovation, in addition to new and reimagined store formats. The company also will reiterate its commitment to the continued expansion and evolution of programs like Starbucks Delivers®  now available in 12 countries  and Starbucks Rewards.

"Our relationship with our customers starts the moment they think of Starbucks. They connect with us through their barista and the quality of whats in the cup they take with them, Brewer said. "Their third place is everywhere theyre holding our cup. No matter their journey, after leaving our stores, that feeling of comfort stays with them. And in an increasingly busy and on-demand world, its that feeling that keeps the third place growing.

Starbucks Commits $100 Million as Cornerstone Investor in Valor Siren Ventures

Furthering its efforts to focus on new ideas and technologies that are relevant to customers, inspiring to partners (employees), and meaningful to the Starbucks business, Starbucks announces today its pioneering investment in the new Valor Siren Ventures I L.P. ("VSV).

This investment will serve as a catalyst for the next generation of food and retail start-up companies. Managed by Valor Equity Partners, a leading growth-focused private equity investment firm that was among the first investors in food technology, the new fund will identify and invest in companies who are developing technologies, products, and solutions relating to food or retail. These verticals are increasingly relevant to Starbucks as it seeks to support its world-class talent with an innovation agenda accelerated by external relationships.

The Starbucks $100 million cornerstone commitment to VSV is the first of its kind for the company, and the new fund will seek to raise an additional $300 million in the coming months from other strategic partners and key institutional investors.

"We believe that innovative ideas are fuel for the future, and we continue to build on this heritage inside our company across beverage, experiential retail, and our digital flywheel, said Johnson. "At the same time, and with an eye toward accelerating our innovation agenda, we are inspired by, and want to support the creative, entrepreneurial businesses of tomorrow with whom we may explore commercial relationships down the road. This new partnership with Valor presents exciting opportunities, not only for these startups, but also for Starbucks, as we build an enduring company for decades to come.

Delivering on Returns for Shareholders

On the heels of a fiscal year of unprecedented growth and revenues of more than $24.7 billion, the company has returned $14 billion towards its previously announced commitment to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends over a three-year period through fiscal 2020.

As part of this commitment, the company entered into a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) of the Companys common stock. Initial delivery of shares represents approximately 80% of the total shares estimated to be repurchased under the ASR, which is expected to be completed no later than June 2019. The total shares repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average share price during the term of the ASR, less an agreed discount, and is subject to certain adjustments under the agreements.

CREATING SOCIAL IMPACT GLOBALLY

For more than 48 years, the Starbucks brand has been fueled by both an elevated customer experience and passionate, continual efforts to create meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

That commitment isnt more evident than in the companys continued drive towards a more sustainable Starbucks.

Greener Cups, Fewer Straws and Tracing Your Coffees Journey via Starbucks® Mobile App

Burns will outline significant, collaborative progress and new plans on greener cups, fewer straws and digitally tracing its coffee as Starbucks works to support and empower coffee farmers and decrease the companys environmental footprint.

In addition, speakers will share progress related to supporting the communities that host and sustain Starbucks® stores, and providing pathways and opportunities to people.

Starbucks in the U.S. Maintains Equity in Pay for Race and Gender; Starbucks in China and Canada Verify Gender Equity in Pay

At last years Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Starbucks announced 100% pay equity in the U.S. for women, men and people of all races performing similar work, as well as a commitment to achieve gender equity in pay globally in all company-owned markets.

Today, Johnson will confirm Starbucks maintained pay equity in the U.S. this year, and that China and Canada are the first international markets to verify the fulfillment of the global commitment to gender equity in pay.

Last year the company announced its Pay Equity Principles  Equal Footing, Transparency and Accountability  after drawing on its own experience to address systemic barriers to gender equity in pay. China and Canada have joined the U.S. in committing to these Pay Equity Principles and will continue to update country-centric best practices to address challenges unique to each market.

This global commitment has set a new bar for multinational companies. The effort is supported by equal rights champion the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative (BJKLI) and leading national womens organizations, the National Partnership for Women & Families and the American Association of University Women.

Creating More Opportunities

Other updates related to Starbucks efforts to create pathways for people who face barriers to opportunity include the following:

  • Veterans and Military Spouses: With 22,000 hires to date, Starbucks is on track to well exceed its goal of 25,000 hires by 2025.
  • Opportunity Youth: Starbucks is on track to meet its goal of hiring 100,000 Opportunity Youth  defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as 16-24-year-olds not in school or in the labor force  by 2020, with 75,000 hired so far.
  • Partners in Pursuit of a Higher Education: The Starbucks College Achievement Plan  a model for access to higher education for employees in partnership with Arizona State University  has more than 12,000 scholars as of this year and more than 2,300 graduates since its launch in 2014. Through the Starbucks College Achievement Plan, partners earn a bachelors degree with tuition costs covered, without a further commitment to Starbucks. The programs goal is 25,000 graduates by 2025.

Supporting Communities Across the Globe

Starbucks other updates related to supporting its various communities include the following:

  • Increased Commitment to Ending Hunger: Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger, particularly among children and families, by investing $300,000 in Feeding America food bank mobile pantry programs across the U.S. The company also marks a milestone of 15 million meal donations made since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program. Worldwide, the company now has hunger-related donation programs in Canada, the UK, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands with more planned expansion.
  • Expansion of Efforts to Support Unsheltered Families in the Seattle Area: Starbucks will be expanding its partnership with United Way of King County in the coming year to support families experiencing homelessness, and reported that the late 2018 crowd-funding effort for the No Child Sleeps Outside campaign with Marys Place and other partners raised $2.4 million in 45 days to help bring unsheltered families inside and move them into permanent stable housing.

Starbucks Annual Meeting of Shareholders will begin at 10 a.m. PT today and will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the companys website until end of day Friday, September 20, 2019. Please visit https://stories.starbucks.com/ to find images, b-roll and live updates of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "could, "estimate, "feel, "forecast, "intend, "may, "plan, "potential, "project, "should, "will, "would, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based upon information available to Starbucks as of the date hereof, and Starbucks actual results or performance could different materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in U.S. and international economies and currencies, our ability to preserve, grow and leverage our brands, potential negative effects of incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination or mislabeling, potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach, material failures of our information technology systems, costs associated with, and the successful execution of, the companys initiatives and plans, including the integration of Starbucks Japan and East China business and the successful execution of our Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle, the acceptance of the companys products by our customers, our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the impact of competition, the prices and availability of coffee, dairy and other raw materials, the effect of legal proceedings, the effects of changes in U.S. tax law and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented, and other risks detailed in the company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors section of the Starbucks Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. The company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP measures included in our press release were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include acquisition, divestitures, restructurings and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Companys GAAP financial results.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.03.19
Was Sartorius, Netflix und Starbucks gemeinsam haben - und sie zu attraktiven Aktien macht (Der Aktionär)
05.03.19
Zweistellige Kurssprünge am Krypto-Markt - BAKKT und Starbucks sei Dank? (BTC-ECHO)
05.03.19
Starbucks - das wussten Sie garantiert noch nicht über diese Aktie! (Der Aktionär)
05.03.19
Koffein fürs Portfolio - Wie investiert man eigentlich in Kaffee? (finanzen.net)
01.03.19
US-IPO: Starbucks-Rivale Luckin Coffee bereitet Gang aufs Börsenparkett vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Warren Buffett: Nicht Schultz, sondern Bloomberg ist der passende Kandidat für Präsidentschaftswahl (finanzen.net)
27.02.19
Starbucks-Aktie: Warum Anleger das Papier vor dem 1. März kaufen sollten (Börse Online)
25.02.19
Starinvestor Buffett für Bloomberg als US-Präsident (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Starbucks News
RSS Feed
Starbucks zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Starbucks Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.01.2019Starbucks OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.12.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
05.11.2018Starbucks BuyMizuho
29.10.2018Starbucks OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
17.07.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
25.01.2019Starbucks OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.12.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
05.11.2018Starbucks BuyMizuho
29.10.2018Starbucks OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
17.07.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.04.2018Starbucks Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
29.03.2018Starbucks NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.01.2018Starbucks Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.08.2017Starbucks NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
10.02.2017Starbucks HoldArgus Research Company
18.11.2008Starbucks verkaufenNasd@q Inside
27.09.2007Starbucks DowngradeBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Starbucks Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Sparen für Kinder

Ihre Kinder oder Enkelkinder sollen ohne finanzielle Sorgen in ihr eigenes Leben starten? Dann sollten Sie das Webinar heute Abend nicht verpassen!
Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Starbucks News

05.03.19Koffein fürs Portfolio - Wie investiert man eigentlich in Kaffee?
28.02.19Warren Buffett: Nicht Schultz. sondern Bloomberg ist der passende Kandidat für Präsidentschaftswahl
01.03.19US-IPO: Starbucks-Rivale Luckin Coffee bereitet Gang aufs Börsenparkett vor
25.02.19Starinvestor Buffett für Bloomberg als US-Präsident
07.03.19Was Sartorius. Netflix und Starbucks gemeinsam haben - und sie zu attraktiven Aktien macht
27.02.19Starbucks-Aktie: Warum Anleger das Papier vor dem 1. März kaufen sollten
05.03.19Starbucks - das wussten Sie garantiert noch nicht über diese Aktie!
19.02.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks. Apple. Nestle. Dunkin' and Coca-Cola
25.02.19Börsenprofi Markus Zschaber erklärt: Teurer Kaffee für die Welt - warum Starbucks noch immer Potenzial hat
05.03.19Zweistellige Kurssprünge am Krypto-Markt - BAKKT und Starbucks sei Dank?
Weitere Starbucks News
Anzeige

Inside

Gold: Tor gen Norden bleibt vorerst verschlossen
Ölpreise weiter in der Nähe ihrer 4-Monatshochs
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Das neue Verlaufshoch ist da
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen, Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Pro Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX mit Punktlandung
BNP Paribas: Bayer zieht den DAX abwärts
HSBC: Electronic Arts verschärft den Kampf mit Take-Two
ING Markets: DAX am Fibonacci-Fächer!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Starbucks-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Starbucks Peer Group News

13.03.19REFILE-Shareholders in owner of Burger King brand in Brazil begin $197 mln share offering
12.03.19Shareholders in owner of Burger King brand in Brazil begin $197 mln share offering
12.03.19Rosenberger-Gläubiger segnen Verkauf an Burger King ab
28.02.19Burger King übernimmt Rosenberger. Standort Lindach wird geschlossen
27.02.19Burger King schluckt Rosenberger
27.02.19Burger King schluckt Rosenberger
27.02.19Burger King übernimmt Rosenberger
27.02.19Fastfood - Burger King übernimmt insolventen Raststätten-Betreiber Rosenberger
26.02.19Burger King hat Appetit auf "Rosenburger"
26.02.19Rosenburger - Burger King und McDonald's haben Appetit auf Rosenberger

News von

Sollte sich der Vorwurf bestätigen, hat Bayer eine schwere Zeit vor sich
Diese Tarifaufpasser suchen für Sie den günstigsten Strompreis
So finden Sie den Reichmacher-Fonds
So bekommen Sie das Kindergeld auch für erwachsene Kinder
So verdienen Sie am Brexit-Chaos

News von

Goldpreis bei 1.500 Dollar: Was die Commerzbank-Experten für das Edelmetall erwarten
DAX: Wann kommt der Ausbruch?
Bayer-Aktie minus 12 Prozent: Schlappe in wichtigem US-Glyphosat-Prozess
Steht Tesla vor der Pleite? Spekulanten sehen düstere Vorzeichen
DAX steigt: Hoffnung auf lockere US-Geldpolitik

News von

British Angst: Cambridge-Professor erklärt, wie die Furcht vor Deutschlands Übermacht den Brexit befeuert hat
"Technisch unmöglich": Huawei-Technikchef bezeichnet Spionage-Vorwürfe im Interview als absurd
"Der DFB hat nur auf das Geld geschaut": Experte kritisiert Fußball-Bund wegen VW-Sponsoring
Vor 20 Jahren traf Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos 8 Vorhersagen über die Zukunft - er lag erstaunlich richtig
We are Developers in Berlin: Was man bei der weltweit größten Entwickler-Konferenz erwarten kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX kurz unter 11.600 Punke -- Dow etwas tiefer erwartet -- US-Zinsentscheid steht bevor -- BMW erwartet 2019 Gewinnrückgang -- Im Glyphosat-Prozess Urteil gegen Bayer -- Post, NORMA, zooplus im Fokus

CTS Eventim zahlt für 2018 mehr Dividende. FUCHS PETROLUB will 2019 um 2 bis 4 Prozent wachsen. May will um Brexit-Verschiebung bitten - Unmut in der EU wächst. MorphoSys und I-Mab Biopharma starten Phase-2-Studie. Merck und Pfizer brechen Phase-III-Studie ab. Schwache Wirtschaft verhagelt Paketdienstleister FedEx das Geschäft. US-Notenbank vor Zinsentscheidung: Geduld gefragt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Abschlüsse der DAX-Chefs
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das Schwarzbuch 2018/2019
Wo 2018 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nun ist es bestätigt: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank loten offiziell eine Fusion aus. Glauben Sie, dass es tatsächlich dazu kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:59 Uhr
DAX kurz unter 11.600 Punke -- US-Zinsentscheidung steht bevor -- BMW erwartet 2019 Gewinnrückgang -- Im Glyphosat-Prozess Urteil gegen Bayer -- Post, NORMA, zooplus, FUCHS PETROLUB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:41 Uhr
MorphoSys und I-Mab Biopharma starten Phase-2-Studie - Aktie fester
Aktie im Fokus
14:03 Uhr
FUCHS PETROLUB will 2019 um 2 bis 4 Prozent wachsen - Aktie fällt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000