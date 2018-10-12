finanzen.net
Starbucks Corporation Accelerated Share Repurchase Underway

As part of Starbucks Corporations (NASDAQ: SBUX) previously announced plan to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through fiscal 2020, the Company is currently executing a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) of the Companys common stock with the assistance of two financial institutions. The Company used proceeds from the recently completed transaction with Nestlé S.A. to execute the ASR, effective October 1, 2018. Initial delivery of shares represented approximately 80% of the total shares that will be repurchased under the ASR, which is expected to be completed as early as February 2019 and no later than March 2019. The total shares repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average share price during the term of the ASR, less an agreed discount, and is subject to certain adjustments under the agreements.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 29,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at www.starbucks.com and www.news.starbucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "expect, "believe, "could, "estimate, "feel, "forecast, "intend, "may, "plan, "potential, "project, "should, "will, "would, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on information available to Starbucks as of the date hereof, and Starbucks actual results or performance could differ materially from those stated or implied, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the U.S. and international economies and currencies, our ability to preserve, grow and leverage our brands, potential negative effects of incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination or mislabeling, potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach, material failures of our information technology systems, costs associated with, and the successful execution of, the companys initiatives and plans, the acceptance of the companys products by our customers, the impact of competition, as well as general economic and industry factors such as coffee, dairy and other raw materials pricing and availability, successful execution of internal performance and expansion plans, the impact of initiatives by competitors, the effect of legal proceedings, and other risks detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

