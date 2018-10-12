Starbucks Corporation Accelerated Share Repurchase Underway

As part of Starbucks Corporations (NASDAQ: SBUX) previously announced
plan to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks
and dividends through fiscal 2020, the Company is currently executing a
$5 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) of the Companys
common stock with the assistance of two financial institutions. The
Company used proceeds from the recently completed transaction with
Nestlé S.A. to execute the ASR, effective October 1, 2018. Initial
delivery of shares represented approximately 80% of the total shares
that will be repurchased under the ASR, which is expected to be
completed as early as February 2019 and no later than March 2019. The
total shares repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average
share price during the term of the ASR, less an agreed discount, and is
subject to certain adjustments under the agreements.
