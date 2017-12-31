Starbucks Joins Pearl Jam to Raise Funds for Unsheltered Families in King County

As Pearl Jam gets ready for their much-awaited Home Shows next month,
Starbucks is inviting customers to donate to the bands Home Fund, which
will support a range of organizations in King County, Washington working
to move people to stable housing and keep people from becoming
unsheltered in the first place. Starting tomorrow through August 12, The
Starbucks Foundation will match 2:1 every dollar customers donate to the
Home Fund through the Starbucks® mobile app or online at www.pearljam.com/fighthomelessness
up to $500,000, all to address the crisis of unsheltered families and
children sleeping outside. With this donation, The Starbucks
Foundations support over the last two years alone for unsheltered
families in King County will total more than $3 million.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005503/en/
Every dollar donated using the Starbucks® mobile app from July 31 through August 12 will be matched 2:1 by The Starbucks Foundation up to $500,000 (Photo: Business Wire)
"Starbucks has been an important partner in the Home Shows project,
leading the charge in helping to shelter families. I applaud the steps
they have taken in this area and I look forward to seeing what they do
next. Seattles business community has a huge role to play in addressing
our homelessness crisis we all do," said Pearl Jam guitarist,
Stone Gossard.
"These historic shows are a timely and urgent opportunity for us to keep
making progress to bring families with young children inside now, before
the rain and cold return, said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president
and ceo.
Starbucks also partnered with Pearl Jam to produce a series of short
films capturing the crisis of homelessness in the region and the
individuals and organizations working to bring real change to the
community. These videos are available on Pearl Jams The Home Shows website,
YouTube
page, and on the Starbucks
Newsroom.
An Urgent Call to Bring Unsheltered Families Inside
Starbucks remains active in the fight to bring families and children
inside, with many still waiting months on average for emergency shelter
as they sleep on the streets, in cars and parks across the community.
The company continues to advocate for an immediate expansion of
critical, short-term emergency shelter for families and has partnered
with Marys Place to support the No Child Sleeps Outside campaign for
two years.
Most recently, the campaign exceeded its initial goal of $1.5 million by
raising $2.2 million. Starbucks and other local businesses and
foundations donated $4 million the year before to fund the opening of
three new shelters in White Center, Shoreline and Northshore that have
provided services for over 500 families. The funds raised during the
December 2017 campaign are currently supporting continued operating
costs to bring an additional 800 family members to shelters and move
more than 300 families into permanent housing.
Earlier this year, Starbucks partners (employees) from the community
joined the United Way of King County, Marys Place, Wellspring and other
local providers to host the first Family Resource Exchange event to
bring critical resources and support to more than 100 families and
children. The exchange meets families where they are in their community
to offer services like housing resources, employment opportunities,
meals, legal and financial services, childcare and other public
benefits. A second Family Resource Exchange will take place on August
16, at Olympic Hills Elementary School in Seattle. In June, the company
also brought together more than 50 business leaders, government
officials, service providers and families at its headquarters in Seattle
for a summit to begin laying out a plan to better reach unsheltered
families and provide urgent support.
