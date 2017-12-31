+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
30.07.2018 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Starbucks Joins Pearl Jam to Raise Funds for Unsheltered Families in King County

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

As Pearl Jam gets ready for their much-awaited Home Shows next month, Starbucks is inviting customers to donate to the bands Home Fund, which will support a range of organizations in King County, Washington working to move people to stable housing and keep people from becoming unsheltered in the first place. Starting tomorrow through August 12, The Starbucks Foundation will match 2:1 every dollar customers donate to the Home Fund through the Starbucks® mobile app or online at www.pearljam.com/fighthomelessness up to $500,000, all to address the crisis of unsheltered families and children sleeping outside. With this donation, The Starbucks Foundations support over the last two years alone for unsheltered families in King County will total more than $3 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005503/en/

Every dollar donated using the Starbucks® mobile app from July 31 through August 12 will be matched ...

Every dollar donated using the Starbucks® mobile app from July 31 through August 12 will be matched 2:1 by The Starbucks Foundation up to $500,000 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Starbucks has been an important partner in the Home Shows project, leading the charge in helping to shelter families. I applaud the steps they have taken in this area and I look forward to seeing what they do next. Seattles business community has a huge role to play in addressing our homelessness crisis  we all do," said Pearl Jam guitarist, Stone Gossard.

"These historic shows are a timely and urgent opportunity for us to keep making progress to bring families with young children inside now, before the rain and cold return, said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and ceo.

Starbucks also partnered with Pearl Jam to produce a series of short films capturing the crisis of homelessness in the region  and the individuals and organizations working to bring real change to the community. These videos are available on Pearl Jams The Home Shows website, YouTube page, and on the Starbucks Newsroom.

An Urgent Call to Bring Unsheltered Families Inside

Starbucks remains active in the fight to bring families and children inside, with many still waiting months on average for emergency shelter as they sleep on the streets, in cars and parks across the community. The company continues to advocate for an immediate expansion of critical, short-term emergency shelter for families and has partnered with Marys Place to support the No Child Sleeps Outside campaign for two years.

Most recently, the campaign exceeded its initial goal of $1.5 million by raising $2.2 million. Starbucks and other local businesses and foundations donated $4 million the year before to fund the opening of three new shelters in White Center, Shoreline and Northshore that have provided services for over 500 families. The funds raised during the December 2017 campaign are currently supporting continued operating costs to bring an additional 800 family members to shelters and move more than 300 families into permanent housing.

Earlier this year, Starbucks partners (employees) from the community joined the United Way of King County, Marys Place, Wellspring and other local providers to host the first Family Resource Exchange event to bring critical resources and support to more than 100 families and children. The exchange meets families where they are in their community to offer services like housing resources, employment opportunities, meals, legal and financial services, childcare and other public benefits. A second Family Resource Exchange will take place on August 16, at Olympic Hills Elementary School in Seattle. In June, the company also brought together more than 50 business leaders, government officials, service providers and families at its headquarters in Seattle for a summit to begin laying out a plan to better reach unsheltered families and provide urgent support.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company (Nasdaq: SBUX) has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

About The Starbucks Foundation

Established in 1997, The Starbucks Foundation strengthens communities around the world by advancing opportunities for youth, veterans, refugees and coffee, tea and cocoa farmers and their families, supporting communities affected by disaster, and promoting civic engagement. The Starbucks Foundation is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law, and receives funding primarily from Starbucks Corporation and private donations. Learn more at https://www.starbucks.com/responsibility/community/starbucks-foundation

About The Home Shows

On August 8th and 10th, Pearl Jam will play The Home Shows, two concerts at Safeco Field with one goal: banding together to fight homelessness. As part of the shows, Pearl Jam is giving at least $1 million to alleviate homelessness in King County. Theyre inviting local businesses, foundations, and individuals to grow that to $10 million. For more information about The Home Shows initiative, visit pearljam.com/thehomeshows.

About Pearl Jam

October 22, 2015 officially marked 25 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Ten studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continue to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful -- with over 60 million albums sold worldwide. Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, 2017.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10:57 Uhr
Starbucks aims to become delivery ?lifestyle ritual? in China (Gulf News)
28.07.18
Starbucks loses pay case in California (FOX Business)
27.07.18
Starbucks-Aktie unentschlossen: Quartalszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen (finanzen.net)
27.07.18
Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, China Comps Down (Zacks)
27.07.18
Trinity Industries, NVR, Amazon, Intel and Starbucks highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
27.07.18
Starbucks Corporation Reports Record Quarter, But Challenges Remain (MotleyFool)
27.07.18
Starbucks reports cooling quarterly growth (RTE.ie)
27.07.18
Starbucks steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Starbucks News
RSS Feed
Starbucks zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Starbucks Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.07.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
20.06.2018Starbucks HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.06.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
20.06.2018Starbucks OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2018Starbucks Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
17.07.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
20.06.2018Starbucks HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.06.2018Starbucks Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
20.06.2018Starbucks OutperformRBC Capital Markets
19.01.2018Starbucks OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.04.2018Starbucks Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
29.03.2018Starbucks NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.01.2018Starbucks Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.08.2017Starbucks NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
10.02.2017Starbucks HoldArgus Research Company
18.11.2008Starbucks verkaufenNasd@q Inside
27.09.2007Starbucks DowngradeBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Starbucks Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Starbucks News

03.07.18Neue Ambitionen: Beerbt Ex-Starbucks-Chef Howard Schultz Donald Trump im Weißen Haus?
27.07.18Starbucks-Aktie unentschlossen: Quartalszahlen im Rahmen der Erwartungen
26.07.18Ausblick: Starbucks präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
09.07.18Starbucks will Plastik-Trinkhalme bis 2020 abschaffen
26.07.18Starbucks legt nur dank eines Zukaufs und neuer Läden kräftig zu
10.07.18Morning Briefing: Code vernetzt Snapchat-Suche mit Amazon. Otto-Katalog abgeschafft. Media-Markt-Urteil. Henkel. Hornbach. Starbucks. Alibaba
27.07.18Starbucks steigert die Dividende
23.07.18The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft. Novartis. Goldman Sachs. Starbucks and General Motors
01.07.18Starbucks Doubles Down on Dividends (Again)
11.07.18Why Starbucks Stock Has Lost 15% in 2018 (So Far)
Weitere Starbucks News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wie gründet man erfolgreich ein Unternehmen?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK  Linde: Q2-Zahlen über Erwartungen  Kostensenkungspotenzial durch Fusion
Gold, Silber Öl: Märkte vor ereignisreicher Woche
UBS: Münchener Rück  Abwärtstrend hat weiter Bestand
Vontobel: Facebook  langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Die Wochenkerze im Nasdaq 100 mahnt zur Vorsicht
ING Markets: DAX erreicht Kursziel um 12.870 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Starbucks-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Starbucks Peer Group News

29.07.18Steuer in Pink bei Burger King: Frauen bezahlen mehr für Poulet-Snack
26.07.18MÄRKTE USA/Facebook verbuchen deftigsten Absturz aller Zeiten
26.07.18Starkes Auslandsgeschäft stützt McDonald's
26.07.18McDonald's steigert Gewinn deutlich - Kundenzustrom hält an
26.07.18McDonald's übertrifft Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal
26.07.18Ausblick: McDonald's präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
25.07.18Q2 Earnings Preview: Dunkin Brands Group
24.07.18Ausblick: Dunkin Brands Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
23.07.18McDonalds: Illinois chain museum will still be taken down
23.07.18McDonalds: Illinois chain museum will still be taken down

News von

49 Millionen Euro Strafzinsen zahlte die Rentenversicherung 2017
Wer Privat versichert ist, der sollte schon mal kritischer gucken
So können Ihre Wände die Wohnung kühlen
McDonalds lädt ein zur Zockerei mit den MacCoins
Diese neue alte Nokia-Banane wirft Nutzer Jahrzehnte zurück

News von

Healthineers-Aktie nach den Q3-Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Telekom-Aktie vor neuem Kaufsignal: Auf welche Kursmarken es jetzt ankommt
Goldpreis: Die Profis flüchten in Scharen
Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzelle: Saubere Aktien fürs Depot
Ist der jüngste Ausverkauf bei Facebook und Co. ein Fanal für eine Trendwende an den Börsen, Herr Halver?

News von

H&M verärgert mit schlechtem Service seine Kunden - Zalando, Amazon und Co. dürfte das freuen
Wenn selbstfahrende Autos kommen, werden die Gewinner nicht die Autohersteller sein
Ein Ranking zeigt, mit welchen Berufen Sie in der Finanzbranche das meiste Geld verdienen
Darum fiel zuletzt keiner der 85.000 Google-Angestellten im Internet auf Betrüger rein
Umfrage: Trump-Wiederwahl immer unwahrscheinlicher

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Baut Tesla eine Giga-Factory in Deutschland? -- Siemens Healthineers verzeichnet weniger Gewinn -- GEA, Nestlé, thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, Caterpillar im Fokus

BNP Paribas zieht sich weiter aus First Hawaiian zurück. Nokia rüstet T-Mobile US mit 5G-Netztechnologie aus. Deutsche Piloten stimmen für Streik bei Ryanair. Fresenius Medical Care erzielt Studienerfolg bei chronischem Nierenleiden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
KW 30: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:02 Uhr
DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Baut Tesla eine Giga-Factory in Deutschland? -- Siemens Healthineers verzeichnet weniger Gewinn -- GEA, Nestlé, thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, Caterpillar im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:08 Uhr
Das ändert sich durch MiFID II an den Kosten für offene Immobilienfonds
Aktie im Fokus
17:52 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
Netflix Inc.552484
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
TwitterA1W6XZ
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Wirecard AG747206