Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has arrived in Uruguay, with its first store
opening in Montevideo Shopping mall in the capital city today. The store
has a unique design and offers a wide range of Starbucks® beverages and
food, including Starbucks 100 percent arabica coffees from Latin
America and around the world. International retail and restaurant
operator Alsea exclusively owns and operates Starbucks stores in the
country.
Starbucks first store in Uruguay at Montevideo Shopping. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our first store in the beautiful country of Uruguay marks a key
milestone for our expansion in Latin America, said Ricardo Rico,
Starbucks general manager and vice president for Latin America, who
attended the opening celebrations in Montevideo. "At Starbucks we all
look forward to welcoming customers to the beautiful Montevideo store
and sharing some of the finest coffees from around the world served by
our passionate and knowledgeable baristas. We want to thank the
community for this warm welcome and celebrate our journey to Uruguay
with our longtime, trusted partners at Alsea.
"Were filled with pride to open our first Starbucks store in Uruguay,
which bolsters, without a doubt, our solid growth strategy in the
region, said Federico Tejado, Director of Alsea International.
"It also represents our first step in the local market, where we hope to
close the year operating at least 5 stores of the brand. We hope to
reach 10 stores in operation by 2020 and generate more than 130 direct
jobs.
Starbucks first entered Latin America in 2002 and since then, Alsea has
expanded Starbucks retail operations to include Mexico, Colombia,
Argentina, and Chile, together operating more than 900 Starbucks® stores
in these markets. Alsea will similarly own and operate Starbucks retail
stores across Uruguay. The opening in Uruguay marks Starbucks 77th
global market, and 18th in the Latin America and Caribbean region.
A Unique Customer Experience and Design at Montevideos First
Starbucks
The new store will offer the unique and iconic Starbucks Experience,
including high-quality, arabica coffee from Latin America and
around the world consistent with our commitment to ethical sourcing.
Customers can enjoy hot and cold handcrafted espresso beverages,
prepared to the customers liking by Starbucks baristas. The menu will
also feature signature items like Starbucks® Frappuccino® blended
beverages, hot or cold brewed coffee, an assortment of food, tea, as
well as grab-and-go options.
The design of the new store is especially unique, created to drive
connections between customers and partners (employees), while honoring
the Montevideo city and its culture. Exposed concrete columns and
ceilings bring character and texture to the store. Custom leather
details also adorn the space, a material with great local relevance,
designed to evoke a warm ambience. The modern, pleasant and harmonious
atmosphere includes a green living wall with local plants to connect the
store to the origins and environment of a coffee farm.
One of the most striking features of the store is a mural painted by
Nicolás Alfalfa, a local artist from the city of Montevideo. With his
unique skills and techniques, Alfalfa was able to illustrate the Siren,
the iconic symbol of the Starbucks brand, over a concrete finish. The
Siren extends through the back perimeter of the store and can be
observed from any point within the space.
"We are proud to present a one-of-a-kind store that will make all our
partners and customers in Uruguay feel proud, said Pablo Jaratz,
general manager of Starbucks Uruguay. "Our passionate and
knowledgeable baristas have spent many months training with some of our
best Starbucks baristas, coffee masters and experienced partners only
for this day. We feel honored and ready to bring a truly unique
coffeehouse experience to this market, one that not only will meet, but
will exceed our customers expectations every day.
Creating Opportunities in the Communities We Serve
Starbucks has a long-history of putting partners and communities first
with a goal to create economic opportunities for all. In the Latin
America and Caribbean region, there are now more than 13,000 partners
who proudly wear the green apron, including more than 11,500 partners
employed by Alsea to work in Starbucks stores across Argentina, Chile,
Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay.
Since Starbucks earliest days, the company has strived to do well, by
doing good. Beyond creating local jobs for our partners with meaningful
benefits, Starbucks Uruguay announced a collaboration with Ceprodih
(Center to Promote Human Dignity Foundation), a nonprofit organization
in Montevideo working to promote and protect the rights of people facing
barriers to opportunity. Starbucks Uruguay has committed to support a
long-term project focused on women that aims to promote economic
stability for
women and their families through access to training
and employment resources.
Prior to the market opening, Starbucks partners in Montevideo also
volunteered more than 100 hours of community service with Ceprodih to
help refurbish and beautify the nonprofits new headquarters where
clients receive services.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically
sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than
25,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and
retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering
commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique
Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To
share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at
news.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.
About ALSEA
Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Spain of
global brands in the quick service, coffee shop, casual and family
dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as
Dominos Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chilis, California Pizza
Kitchen, P.F. Changs, Italiannis, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, El
Portón, Archies, Fosters Hollywood, LAVACA and Cañas y Tapas. The
company operates more than 3,300 units and has more than 70,000
employees in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Spain.
Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared
Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development
Processes, as well as the Supply Chain. For more information, visit: www.alsea.com.mx
