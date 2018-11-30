Starbucks Opens One-of-a-Kind Coffee Sanctuary in Bali, Indonesia

Today, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) celebrates the journey of coffee from
seed-to-cup by opening its largest destination in Southeast Asia the
Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary. The one-of-a-kind Coffee Sanctuary
demonstrates Starbucks Indonesias coffee leadership in partnership with
licensee PT Sari Coffee Indonesia, building upon 16 years of innovation
in design, customer experience and community impact. The store pays
tribute to the important role that Indonesia, the fourth largest Arabica
coffee growing region in the world, plays in bringing Starbucks
customers the highest quality coffees, including the popular
single-origin coffee from Sumatra. Sumatra coffee has been a staple
offering at Starbucks since 1971.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005008/en/
Located in Balis up-and-coming premium retail district on Sunset Road, the more than 20,000 square feet Coffee Sanctuary is the largest Starbucks destination in Southeast Asia. Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary is a one-of-a-kind hands-on coffee experience, inviting customers to embark on the seed-to-cup journey in one of coffees most extraordinary origin regions and one of Asias top travel destinations. (Photo: Business Wire)
"We began sourcing Indonesian coffees more than four decades ago and
have always been struck by the sense of community and care for the
coffee journey at every step, said Kevin Johnson, ceo, Starbucks Coffee
Company. "The Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary amplifies our passion
for the coffee journey, our ongoing commitment to Indonesias rich
coffee culture, and our tireless pursuit of fostering moments of
connection between our partners and customers. The Coffee Sanctuary
marks the tenth Starbucks Reserve Bar store in Indonesia, one of 185
stores around the world, with the majority in Asia. This is Starbucks at
its best, and we are proud to open the doors of this unique experience
in one of Southeast Asias most dynamic markets.
Designed as a coffee sanctuary, the expansive 20,000 square foot store
beautifully highlights local craftsmanship and culture alongside premium
coffee in this one-of-a-kind coffee experience, a sort of
"origin-centered version of the Roasteries, igniting all five senses.
Visitors enter through an arabica coffee farm, try their hand at coffee
bean de-pulping and washing during harvest season, dry and rake green
coffee beans, visit budding seedlings in the nursery, take in the
stores locally-inspired design featuring traditional Balinese craft and
Indonesian art, and enjoy the more than 100 Dewata-exclusive handcrafted
beverages, food and merchandise, including the Lavender Latte.
"Bali has an envied reputation as one of Asias top travel destinations
and Indonesia is one of coffees most extraordinary coffee origin
regions, so were excited to invite customers here to ignite their
senses and explore the seed-to-cup coffee journey at this unique Coffee
Sanctuary, said Anthony Cottan, director, Starbucks Indonesia, at PT
Sari Coffee Indonesia Limited. "Were very pleased to further strengthen
the longstanding partnership between Starbucks and PT Sari Coffee
Indonesia with this truly one-of-a-kind Starbucks store, inspired by and
filled with the finest examples of Indonesian art, design and
craftsmanship.
A Sensory Coffee Journey
Located in Balis up-and-coming premium retail district on Sunset Road,
the Coffee Sanctuary provides a carefully curated series of interactive
experiences.
As customers enter, theyll be greeted at the concierge reception and
then guided through a working, 1,000 square foot coffee tree farm, the
size of a typical Indonesian farm. Customers will continue their journey
through contemporary Balinese landscaping, passing coffee plants and a
de-pulping station before trying their hand at washing, drying and
raking green coffee beans. Inside, the expansive Starbucks Reserve bar
offers customers an intimate experience to taste Starbucks Reserve
small-batch coffees, while the core bar offers Starbucks signature core
beverages.
Located on the second floor is the seedling nursery, a greenhouse
canopied by panes of glass to create an open-air experience. Here,
customers can touch the first stages of the seed-to-cup journey, as well
as deepen their understanding of the art of tending to coffee plants
alongside a local Balinese farmer. In the adjoining tasting room,
customers tastebuds will come alive as they enjoy coffee as coffee
quality professionals do, without a filter simply coffee and water
to draw out the flavors that set each cup apart.
For those looking for more, visitors can engage with an interactive
video wall and hear how coffee is planted, processed, roasted, shipped
and brewed into a delicious cup of espresso. On the second floor, a
dedicated media room features two synchronized video walls, showcasing
the work of the Starbucks Farmer Support Center (FSC) in Sumatra and
agronomist, Dr. Surip Mawardis, work with Indonesian coffee farmers.
Connecting to Coffee Through Local Design
The Sanctuary was designed as an homage to Indonesias rich culture and
coffee heritage. The stores expansive interior was inspired by
traditional Balinese houses with free-flowing, connected rooms that
promote discovery from one space to the next.
The stores interior was designed in partnership with local craftspeople
and artists with one goal: tell the story of coffee in Indonesia. This
is brought to life by a wood carving depicting the countrys six coffee
growing regions local culture and architecture. A two-story mural in
the courtyard pays tribute to local farmers who carefully nurture and
protect the beans each step of their journey to Starbucks.
On the main floor, Starbucks partners (employees) welcome customers to
the 13-meter teak Starbucks Reserve bar, drawing inspiration from Balis
terraced rural landscapes, where customers can taste some of Starbucks
rarest coffee offerings. Across the store, eyes are drawn to the living
wall filled with flora from the region, situated behind the core bar
designed to remind customers of Balis ocean waves which are replicated
on the layered red-brick exterior façade.
Starbucks Commitment to Coffee Communities
Starbucks is dedicated to working with farmers in Indonesia to ethically
and sustainably bring high-quality Indonesian coffee to the world, and
today, the company is the largest buyer of Indonesian arabica
coffee.
In 2015, Starbucks opened the Farmer Support Center (FSC) in Berastagi,
North Sumatra where Starbucks agronomists led by Dr. Mawardi, conduct
research to develop disease-resistant coffee varietals in an effort to
make coffee the worlds first sustainable agricultural product through
the Sustainable Coffee Challenge. The Sumatra FSC is one of nine
globally, including China, which offers open-source agronomy assistance
and support for regional coffee farmers to improve the productivity and
sustainability of their coffee trees.
Starbucks Indonesia and the Sumatra FSC have donated more than 330,000
coffee seedlings, along with technical assistance, to smallholder
farmers to-date. Through locally driven initiatives to support coffee
tree replanting, Starbucks plans to donate 100,000 seedlings annually in
partnership with the FSC.
Since 2006, The Starbucks Foundation has provided more than $4 million
dollars to support farming communities and promote education, water,
sanitation and health (WASH) programs across Indonesia. In 2018, The
Foundation provided grants to Lutheran World Relief to support women-led
community health and hygiene programs for 2,100 households in Sumatran
coffee-producing villages over the next three years and to CARE to
support economic empowerment for women tea workers and community WASH
programs in West Java over the next two years.
Today, Starbucks Indonesia delivers the Starbucks Experience across 370
stores where nearly 4,500 partners proudly wear the green apron. The
Dewata Coffee Sanctuary marks the first Starbucks Reserve Bar in
Bali and its tenth in Indonesia as Starbucks continues to elevate the
coffee journey for customers across the market.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically
sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with
more than 25,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier
roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our
unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring
the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer
through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit our stores
or online at news.starbucks.com
and Starbucks.com.
About PT. Sari Coffee Indonesia
PT. Sari Coffee Indonesia is made possible through the relationship
between Starbucks Coffee International and PT Mitra Adiperkasa, one of
the most renowned department store and branded goods companies in the
country. It is also the sole company exclusively licensed to set up and
operate Starbucks® stores in Indonesia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005008/en/