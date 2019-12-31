Startek Amends Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility Agreement

Startek Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has entered into an amendment agreement for its senior term loan and revolving credit facility. As part of the amended and restated facility agreement signed by one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, StarTek has agreed to accede to the facilities agreement as an additional guarantor.

The agreement continues to provide for a $140 million term loan facility along with a $20 million revolving credit facility. However, the amendments now provide Startek with a deferment of principal payments until February 2021, along with a potential increase of the revolving credit facility from $20 million to $27.5 million. The majority of financial covenants have also been waived for the remainder of the year, including covenants related to cash flow cover, interest cover, and adjusted leverage ratio.

As previously announced, on June 29, 2020, Startek raised $7.5 million via private placement of common shares to an affiliate of Capital Square Partners, the companys principal shareholder.

Between the amended debt agreement, increased revolving credit facility and recent equity raise, Startek expects to have more than $27 million of additional liquidity available over the rest of 2020.

"These amendments underscore our lenders confidence in our strategy and growth potential, as well as our improving business trends, said Aparup Sengupta, executive chairman and CEO of Startek. "We will continue to prioritize our employees health and safety during this difficult time, and the additional liquidity and flexibility from this new agreement will enable us to continue providing our customers with exceptional support as our various economies re-open across the globe. We will continue to diligently manage our operating cash flows and costs given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the global economy.

Ramesh Kamath, chief financial officer of Startek, added: "We are very pleased with the execution of this restated and amended facility agreement and are thankful for the support from our lenders and shareholders. This transaction further strengthens Starteks financial flexibility while providing us with the opportunity to capitalize on growth opportunities.

