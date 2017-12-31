04.05.2018 22:36
STARTEK Sets First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (STARTEK), a provider of business process outsourcing services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

StarTek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-239-5283
International dial-in number: 1-574-990-1022
Conference ID: 2092918

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the STARTEK website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 15, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 2092918

About STARTEK

STARTEK strives to be the most trusted BPO service provider delivering comprehensive contact center and customer engagement solutions. Our employees, whom we call Brand Warriors, are enabled and empowered to promote and protect our clients brands. For over 30 years, these Brand Warriors have been committed to making a positive impact for our clients business results, enhancing the customer experience while reducing costs for our clients. With the latest technology in the BPO industry and our STARTEK Advantage System, our Brand Warriors instill customer loyalty through a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email and IVR. Our service offerings include sales support, order processing, customer care and receivables management and customer analytics. For more information, please visit www.STARTEK.com.

