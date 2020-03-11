  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.03.2021 23:20

Startek Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 4245717

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 22, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 4245717

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. StarTek is committed to impacting clients business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Starteks global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Nachrichten zu StarTek Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr StarTek News
RSS Feed
StarTek zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu StarTek Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.01.2018StarTek BuyLake Street
10.08.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
22.02.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
08.11.2016StarTek BuyLake Street
28.11.2006Update StarTek Inc.: Strong SellMatrix Research
25.01.2018StarTek BuyLake Street
10.08.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
22.02.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
08.11.2016StarTek BuyLake Street

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.11.2006Update StarTek Inc.: Strong SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für StarTek Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene StarTek News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere StarTek News
Werbung

Trading-News

Christian Angermayer im Podcast: Biotech und Healthcare - Wohin geht die Reise?
Bitcoin: Bitcoin-ETF und Goldman Sachs-Pläne beflügeln
DAX: Stark im Frühling? So können sich Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Vontobel: Börsentag Live-Trading Spezial: Jetzt Anmelden für den 04.03.2021!
Deutsche Telekom steigert Umsatz auf Rekord, Impulse nur kurzfristig
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Ginmon testen und bis zum 31.03.2021 Gebühren sparen
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Financial Fact: Vorerst könnte steigende Inflation Aktienkurse stärken.
Wer soll das bezahlen?
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur StarTek-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

StarTek Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutsche Sparer vor der kalten Enteignung
Die Rückkehr der Inflation
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
Wenn arglose Menschen in der HIS-Datenbank landen

News von

Ölpreis-Comeback: Goldman Sachs sieht in fünf Ölaktien Top-Kauftipps
DAX im Plus: Anleger in Europa greifen wieder zu Aktien
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kraftwerk Moorburg wird voraussichtlich am 7. Juli stillgelegt - Standort für grüne Wasserstoffproduktion
Konkurrenz nimmt zu: Bleibt Ethereum die Nr. 1 bei Smart-Contract-Anwendungen?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Seitwärts mit positivem Tenor

Heute im Fokus

Dow tiefer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Merck will J&J mit Impfstoffherstellung helfen -- HelloFresh mit mehr Umsatz und Sprung in Gewinnzone -- TeamViewer, Munich Re, KION, MorphoSys, Zoom im Fokus

Fortum und Russlands Staatsfonds errichten großen Solarpark. Neue Impfverordnung erlaubt flexiblere Verwendung von AstraZeneca. Flutter wächst in Pandemie kräftig. Sixt wagt wegen Corona-Unsicherheit noch keine Prognose. Bei Deutscher Bank kein Ende der Callcenter-Streiks in Sicht. MorphoSys übertrifft mit Umsatz und EBIT Prognosen für 2020. Tesla-Konkurrent NIO macht mehr Verlust als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen