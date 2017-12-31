Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
26.07.2018 23:03
Startek Sets Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of business process outsourcing services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, as well as its recent strategic combination with Aegis. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

StarTek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 1739269

During the call, Startek management will refer to a supplementary slide presentation, which will be available for download in the Investors section of the company's website.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 14, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 1739269

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of customer experience management solutions. The company provides business process outsourcing and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 50,000 outsourcing experts across 66 delivery centers worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Starteks global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Nachrichten zu StarTek Inc.

16.07.18
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: StarTek, Adecco and Broadridge Financial (Zacks)
16.06.18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of StarTek, Inc. - SRT (PR Newswire)
06.05.18
Ausblick: StarTek veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.04.18
BRIEF-Daniel M. Gottlieb Reports 6.3 Pct Passive Stake In Startek Inc (Reuters Business)
23.03.18
BRIEF-CSP Alpha Holdings Reports 29.9 Pct Stake In Startek (Reuters Business)
06.11.17
Ausblick: StarTek informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

