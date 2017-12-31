Startek Sets Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of business process
outsourcing services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 7,
2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018, as well as its recent strategic
combination with Aegis. The company will report its results in a press
release prior to the conference call.
StarTek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer
period.
Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30
p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283
International
dial-in number: (574) 990-1022
Conference ID: 1739269
During the call, Startek management will refer to a supplementary slide
presentation, which will be available for download in the Investors
section of the company's website.
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
Liolios Group at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m.
Eastern time on the same day through August 14, 2018.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay
number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 1739269
About Startek
Startek is a leading global provider of customer experience management
solutions. The company provides business process outsourcing and
technology services to corporations around the world across a range of
industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company
has more than 50,000 outsourcing experts across 66 delivery centers
worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for
clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer
acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management
and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and
IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn
more about Starteks global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726006005/en/