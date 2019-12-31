finanzen.net
04.08.2020 22:05

Startek Sets Second Quarter Conference Call for Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-954-1052
International dial-in number: 1-212-231-2925
Conference ID: 21967515

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 17, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 21967515

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 40,000 outsourcing experts across 49 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Starteks global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

