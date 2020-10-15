  • Suche
26.01.2021 19:16

State Street and Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association Announce Expanded Service Agreement

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that they have expanded their relationship with Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA). State Street will now provide additional solutions for performance and analytics, as well as alternative administration for LACERAs real estate assets. The enhanced agreement will also enable LACERA to access State Streets multi-asset class portfolio management and analytics platform that has been specifically designed for asset owners and allocators.

LACERA is an independent governmental entity that administers and manages the retirement fund for the County of Los Angeles and outside districts. They are one of the largest county retirement systems in the Unites States.

State Streets multi-asset class platform offers asset allocators a single view that provides insights into performance, risk and cash management. The platforms underlying functionally, a combination of State Streets data management capabilities within the Alpha platform and integration with Solovis®, a strategic partner of State Street, allows allocators to calculate performance in greater detail at every level of a portfolio with all available data points, calculate liquidity on select investments or for the whole portfolio, and analyze exposures across public and private assets.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with LACERA, and to provide them with an enhanced platform and a true portfolio management experience that better aligns data, people and processes, said Rob Baillie, head of State Streets Asset Owner Business for North America. "The needs of sophisticated institutional investors, like LACERA, continue to evolve as their multi-asset class portfolios expand. These complexities are driving needs in the industry to have a more precise understanding of portfolio performance and exposure. We are confident our data driven solutions will enhance LACERAs ability to track overall performance, increase governance, and enable efficiencies in managing their total fund requirements.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3422365.1.1.GBL.RTL

20.01.21
State Street: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.01.21
Ausblick: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.12.20
State Street: Vermögensverwaltung für Fusion angeboten (manager magazin online)
30.11.20
November 2020: Experten empfehlen State Street-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
State Street-Aktie: Experten empfehlen State Street im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Verkauf (finanzen.net)
17.10.20
State Street stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.10.20
Ausblick: State Street öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Meistgelesene State Street News

17.01.21Ausblick: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
04.01.21Erste Schätzungen: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
20.01.21State Street: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - MGM Resorts International 06 Jan 2021
15.01.21State Street (STT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
12.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 -MGM Resorts International
18.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - RSA Insurance Group plc
20.01.21Hong Kong’s central bank criticises State Street over US blacklist flip-flop
20.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 -William Hill Plc
29.12.20State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
Weitere State Street News
Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

