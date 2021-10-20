  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022: Bitte stimmen Sie für finanzen.net zero und finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! -w-
20.10.2021 15:30

State Street Announces First Transaction Under Peer-to-Peer Repo Program

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the first transaction within its Peer-to-Peer Repo program following its launch earlier this year. The trade was executed between a large asset owner and a non-traditional investment manager. The Peer to Peer repo program seeks to facilitate overnight and term repo trading between buy-side counterparties, including traditional and non-traditional asset managers, asset owners, insurers, corporates, REITS, and sovereign wealth funds. State Street supports peer repo buyers by providing a guaranty against each peer repo sellers default for all transactions that meet program requirements.

"The buyside continues to seek greater control and optimization of their trading opportunities and we are strategically committed to supporting the buyside community, said Gino Timperio, head of State Street Global Markets Funding and Collateral. "The market volatility we witnessed during the spring of 2020 and the greater than $1 trillion dollars enrolled in the Federal Reserves Reverse Repo Program only confirm the critical need for more sources of liquidity, and secured investment opportunities remain in high demand. We continue to prioritize our clients access to a broader range of trading counterparties, with peer-to-peer repo complementing our longstanding sponsored repo offering via the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation.

The Peer-to-Peer Repo Program seeks to drive scale and flexibility in peer repo markets and beyond, by broadening buy-side access to liquidity and secured investment opportunities. It is underpinned by a legal framework that enables each program participant to act either as repo buyer and/or seller under a program Master Repurchase Agreement that sets out the terms under which participants trade bilaterally with one another.

"A key factor to structuring the product offering is the constructive input we received from a diverse group of clients on our program agreements as well as from S&P Global Ratings, which affirmed that the agreements are consistent with State Streets guaranty meets its principles for credit substitution such that the credit quality of an agreement with of an unrated counterparty would be based on the credit rating of State Street as guarantor, said Leslie Womack, head of product development for Global Markets Funding and Collateral. "This is an exciting milestone for the Global Markets Funding and Collateral team, and we look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to advance the tools they need to more seamlessly manage their financing, collateral management, securities lending, and digital opportunities.

Click here for more information on State Streets Peer-to-Peer Repo capabilities as well as to join a community of buyside participants interested in shaping program guidelines and operational efficiency. All buyside firms, globally, are welcome to join. We look forward to working with this group to guide our strategic efforts, alongside a leading fintech company, to develop a scalable, end-to-end solution for peer financing.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3876461.1.1.GBL.RTL

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.10.21
Ausblick: State Street zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: State Street zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.09.21
State Street ernennt Leiterin für Wertpapier-Sparte (Finenews.ch)
State Street-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.07.21
State Street stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.07.21
State Street kauft eigene Aktien zurück und erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
14.07.21
Ausblick: State Street gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
01.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: State Street präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.06.21
State Street Corporation: Nächster Investmentriese mit Krypto-Abteilung (BTC-ECHO)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 gibt Markus Koch zusammen mit dem Aktienexperten Sebastian Hasenack von DJE Kapital einen Ausblick auf die kommenden Börsenwochen. Warum sich die Balken der Wall Street biegen und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten - diese und weitere spannende Fragen stehen heute Abend im Mittelpunkt.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene State Street News

03.10.21Erste Schätzungen: State Street zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
12.10.21State Street Announces Expansion of Direct Access Lending
16.10.21Ausblick: State Street zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
28.09.21State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Debut of SPDR® Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
18.10.21State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
14.10.21State Street Digital Appointed by Digital Securities Depository Corporation (DSDC)
21.09.21State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
07.10.21State Street Appointed by Harbor Capital Advisors. Inc. For ETF Servicing
15.10.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa. Comcast. McDonald's. Intercontinental Exchange and State Street Corp
21.09.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Stagecoach Group plc
Weitere State Street News
Werbung

Trading-News

Evotec ziehts an die Nasdaq
Preisanstieg bei Energieträgern vorerst beendet
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Covestro AG, MTU Aero Engines
DZ BANK - Inside-Day signalisiert Stabilisierungstendenzen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Automobilsektor Update - #ResearchTalk mit Philipp Stumpfegger
CONREN Marktkommentar Herbst 2021
Der Halloween-Effekt - Rally an den Börsen?
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Zeit ist Geld
In ESG-Fonds inves­tieren - Was bedeuten die ESG-Krite­rien bei Fonds?
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

15:33 UhrWhat to Expect from JPMorgan Chase After Another Solid Earnings Report
15:00 UhrNo Place like Home: First-Generation Homeowners Say Owning a Home is More Important Now than Ever Before
14:43 UhrFor Goldman Sachs. It's Rinse and Repeat
14:16 UhrRegulierung gefordert: JPMorgan-CEO nennt Bitcoin "Katzengold"
12:11 UhrJPMorgan Asset Mngt : Form 8.3 - [DraftKings Inc]
11:41 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Stock Spirits Group plc
09:08 UhrDaimler: Kaufempfehlung von Goldman Sachs
07:45 UhrBank of New York Mellon kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an
07:00 UhrJPMorgan Global : Proposed Combination with Scottish Investment Tst
07:00 UhrJPMorgan Euro IT PLC : Company Update

News von

Gleiche Erbschaftsteuer für alle  Das würde vor allem die Mitte belasten
Abo-Erfolg mit tödlichen Kinderspielen und famoser Bitcoin-Start
Europa erlebt eine Renaissance der Atomkraftwerke
Kurzfristig sollte man die Mineralölsteuer zurücknehmen
Megadeal der Löwen - das ist der wahre Gewinner

News von

DAX leicht im Plus: Europas Börsen stabilisiert - Bitcoin flirtet mit Rekordhoch
VW-Aktie: Warum weiteres Abwärtspotenzial besteht
Shell, BP und Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Drei günstige Öl-Aktien mit neuen Zwischenhochs und BO-Kauf-Tipp
Interessante Insidertransaktionen bei Deutscher Telekom, Fielmann und Zeitfracht Logistik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Anhaltende Besserung

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil -- DAX etwas leichter -- Facebook vor Namensänderung? -- Sartorius steigert Erlöse -- ASML mit Gewinnsprung -- Sixt, Deutsche Börse, K+S, SGL Carbon, Netflix im Fokus

Verizon erhöht Gewinnprognose für 2021. Bundesbank-Präsident Weidmann tritt zum Jahresende zurück. Keine Entspannung bei Spritpreisen. S&P hebt TUI-Rating um eine Stufe auf B- an. Kering mit mehr Umsatz. Bei Aareal Bank springt wohl ein Kaufinteressent ab. United Airlines erholt sich langsam von Corona-Krise. 85 Millionen Euro teure Filteranlage bei Aurubis in Betrieb genommen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen