State Street Appoints Francisco Aristeguieta to Lead Its International Business

State Street Corporation, (State Street), NYSE:STT today announced that
it has appointed Francisco Aristeguieta to chief executive officer for
its international business. Aristeguieta, who joins the company in July,
will report to State Street president and CEO, Ron OHanley and become a
member of the Companys Management Committee, its senior-most strategy
and policy making group.
Aristeguieta, age 53, joins State Street from Citigroup where he most
recently served as CEO of its Asia business, overseeing 60,000 people
and a third of the companys earnings. Prior to that role he served as
head of Citigroups business in Latin America and before that led its
Transaction Services Group in Latin America encompassing securities
servicing, trade and cash management, and was vice chairman for Banco de
Chile. His many non-profit and industry group board appointments include
The Asia Society, Junior Achievement Americas, and The American Chambers
of Commerce of Latin America.
"We are delighted to welcome Francisco to State Street, said Ron
OHanley. "His deep experience and proven leadership qualities will
advance our strategy and growth objectives on behalf of our clients and
shareholders, and augment our already strong local management teams
outside of the US. This leadership appointment also supports our goal to
make State Street a more nimble and effective organization for our
clients.
State Street has a strong presence in Europe, the Asia Pacific region
and the Middle East serving asset managers, asset owners, official
institutions, central banks, insurance companies and financial
intermediaries. Today, the Company derives more than 40 percent of its
revenues from outside the US, providing solutions for clients in 28
countries and more than 100 markets with about 25,000 employees. The
drivers of client demand for global support include the rapid
development of retirement schemes, the growth of collective investment
vehicles, as well as favorable demographic trends.
Initially based in Hong Kong, Aristeguieta will be responsible for all
of State Streets business activities outside of the US including
driving strategy, stewarding client engagement, developing talent,
pursuing growth opportunities and increasing market share as well as
deepening relationships with local government officials and regulators.
He will work in partnership with State Streets global business leaders
to deliver solutions, expertise and insights to clients globally.
"I am excited to be joining State Street, a leader in its industry and a
company that I admire, said Francisco Aristeguieta. "I believe there
are tremendous opportunities ahead given State Streets scale and global
footprint, and the innovation and talent it is bringing to the industry.
I look forward to building on these advantages and further expanding the
Companys international reach, top-line growth and contribution to
results.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018,
State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide,
including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more
information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.
*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes
approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
