  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Kurze Laufzeiten: Immobilien-Investments mit bis zu 6,5 % Zinsen p.a. +++-w-
18.02.2021 15:45

State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Theresa McLaughlin has been named the firms new global chief marketing officer. McLaughlin joins from TD Bank Financial Group where she served as global chief marketing, customer experience & corporate citizenship officer for the past eight years. She will report to Julia McCarthy, executive vice president and global head of client experience for State Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005679/en/

Theresa McLaughlin, State Street's new global chief marketing officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Theresa McLaughlin, State Street's new global chief marketing officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our purpose at State Street is to create better outcomes for the worlds investors and the people they serve, and we are thrilled to have Theresas expertise on board to lead our global marketing organization, said McCarthy. "Theresa has a proven track record of building brands that reflect the strength of their respective business and we look forward to her bringing the skills and leadership to further enhance our global reach and impact.

Prior to her role with TD Bank, McLaughlin held various leadership positions that spanned more than 18 years in the financial services industry, including serving as the chief marketing officer at Citizens Financial Group, Division of Royal Bank of Scotland. McLaughlin is a bronze Cannes Lion Winner, received recognition from IR Magazine for Best ESG Reporting and a winner of the NAMIC Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards. She was previously on the Board of the Pathways for Education as well as a Board member of the Boston Ad Club and Boston Food Bank.

"Im very excited to be joining State Street at this critical time for clients and am looking forward to leading a marketing organization that is such a critical driver of business growth, said McLaughlin.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
31.01.21
State Street-Aktie: Experten empfehlen State Street im Januar mehrheitlich zu halten (finanzen.net)
20.01.21
State Street: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.01.21
Ausblick: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.12.20
State Street: Vermögensverwaltung für Fusion angeboten (manager magazin online)
30.11.20
November 2020: Experten empfehlen State Street-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
State Street-Aktie: Experten empfehlen State Street im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Verkauf (finanzen.net)
17.10.20
State Street stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene State Street News

17.01.21Ausblick: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
20.01.21State Street: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.01.21State Street-Aktie: Experten empfehlen State Street im Januar mehrheitlich zu halten
08.02.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Dialog Semiconductor plc
28.01.21Investors dump State Street ETF after GameStop weighting surges
18.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - RSA Insurance Group plc
20.01.21Hong Kong’s central bank criticises State Street over US blacklist flip-flop
09.02.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 -Dialog Semiconductor plc
20.01.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 -William Hill Plc
21.01.21State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson plc.
Weitere State Street News
Werbung

Trading-News

Michelin trotzt Gewinneinbruch mit Zuversicht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Korrektur möglich
DZ BANK - Brent: Ölpreis zieht weiter dynamisch nach oben - Breakout auf neues Verlaufshoch legt Basis für neuen Trendschub!
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik von Scalable Capital: Risiko & Rendite
Vontobel: Interview: Ist der Griff nach Flaconi eine gute Idee für Zalando?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die moderne und einfache Art der Altersvorsorge
Sieben gute Gründe - Wann ist ein Robo Advisor sinnvoll
Die Grundlagen des Value Investing
Jetzt im Magazin: Warten auf den Crash ist keine gute Anlagestrategie
Psycho-Terror Börse - so bleiben Anleger Herr der Lage
Der Höhenflug
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

15:22 Uhr: Goldman Sachs is joining the robo-investing party — should you?
14:42 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa. Bank of America. Salesforce. Zoom Video and CME Group
11:33 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Dialog Semiconductor plc
11:31 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- G4S plc
11:31 UhrJPMorgan Asset Mngt : Form 8.3 - GoCo Group plc
11:30 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - AA plc
11:30 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Aggreko plc
08:53 UhrBYD: Goldman Sachs bleibt bullish!
08:45 UhrDAX mit Angst vor Inflation. Gold korrigiert ebenfalls. News bei Citigroup und Warten auf Varta
08:45 UhrDAX mit Angst vor Inflation. Gold korrigiert ebenfalls. News bei Citigroup und Warten auf Varta

News von

Die Lieblingsaktien der Profis  diese Liste wird Sparer interessieren
Daimler machte im Corona-Jahr mehr Gewinn als zuvor
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Wenn Sie Ihr Vermögen so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon
So profitieren Sie vom Superzyklus der Rohstoffe

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält Millionenstrafe
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Deutscher Bank, Commerzbank und Baader Bank
Varta-Aktie: Gut abgesichert zum 31-Prozent-Bonus
DAX schwächer: Europas Anleger auf der Hut - Beiersdorf enttäuscht
DAX-Chartanalyse: 13.600 sollte halten

Heute im Fokus

Dow gibt nach -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Tilray schlägt Erwartungen -- Volkswagen erwägt wohl Porsche-IPO -- thyssenkrupp beendet Verkauf-Gespräche der Stahlsparte -- TeamViewer, Airbus, Tesla im Fokus

CTS Eventim steigt bei Impfterminvergabe in NRW ins Boot. Walmart verfehlt Erwartungen. Tesla ruft auch in Deutschland Fahrzeuge zurück. Daimler macht im Corona-Jahr 2020 deutlich mehr Gewinn. Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten. Debatte um AstraZeneca-Impfstoff: Immunologe für dritte Nachimpfung. GameStop-Hype: Youtube-Star 'Roaring Kitty' vor Anhörung verklagt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen