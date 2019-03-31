29.03.2018 22:40
State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of Sara Mathew and William "Bill Meaney to its Board of Directors.

Sara Mathew most recently served as chairman and chief executive officer of Dun & Bradstreet, a company that provides commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses. In this role she was credited with transforming the firm into an innovative digital enterprise, leveraging technological advances to enhance both data quality and coverage. Prior to this role she served as president and chief operating officer, overseeing the companys consumer segments, and chief financial officer, where she initiated and managed the redesign of the companys accounting processes and controls.

Before Dun & Bradstreet, Ms. Mathew had an 18-year career at Procter & Gamble within finance, technology, investor relations and brand management. She has extensive board experience across a number of industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals and consumer products and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Campbell Soup Company, Freddie Mac and Shire. She received a bachelors degree in physics, mathematics and chemistry from the University of Madras in Chennai, India and a masters degree in finance and marketing from Xavier University, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bill Meaney currently serves as the president and chief executive officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated, a global provider of storage and information management services. In his role, Mr. Meaney leads Iron Mountains global business, driving the companys digital transformation and augmenting its core physical storage by utilizing technology to enable new offerings for cloud and data center services.

Prior to Iron Mountain, Mr. Meaney served as CEO of The Zuellig Group where he was responsible for a diverse portfolio of businesses that spanned a variety of heavily regulated and consumer-based industries including healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and materials handling. Before that, Mr. Meaney held several senior positions in the airline industry, including chief commercial officer of Swiss International Airlines and executive vice president of South African Airways. He serves on the board of directors for Iron Mountain and Qantas Airways.

Mr. Meaney has a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Meaney is also a citizen of the United States, Switzerland and Ireland.

"We are delighted to welcome Sara and Bill to our board of directors, said Jay Hooley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street. "Technology, data and analytics are driving our ability to strengthen client service and solutions, and improve efficiency and productivity. Sara and Bills collective knowledge of finance and technology, as well as their shared experience leading transformational change within large corporations, will bring great value to our board.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.10 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.78 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2017, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.

* AUM reflects approx. $35 billion (as of December 31, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St. Boston, MA 02111-2900

Expiration Date: 3/31/2019

2073714.1.1.NA.RTL

