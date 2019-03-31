State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of
Sara Mathew and William "Bill Meaney to its Board of Directors.
Sara Mathew most recently served as chairman and chief executive officer
of Dun & Bradstreet, a company that provides commercial data, analytics
and insights for businesses. In this role she was credited with
transforming the firm into an innovative digital enterprise, leveraging
technological advances to enhance both data quality and coverage. Prior
to this role she served as president and chief operating officer,
overseeing the companys consumer segments, and chief financial officer,
where she initiated and managed the redesign of the companys accounting
processes and controls.
Before Dun & Bradstreet, Ms. Mathew had an 18-year career at Procter &
Gamble within finance, technology, investor relations and brand
management. She has extensive board experience across a number of
industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals and consumer
products and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Campbell
Soup Company, Freddie Mac and Shire. She received a bachelors degree in
physics, mathematics and chemistry from the University of Madras in
Chennai, India and a masters degree in finance and marketing from
Xavier University, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bill Meaney currently serves as the president and chief executive
officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated, a global provider of storage and
information management services. In his role, Mr. Meaney leads Iron
Mountains global business, driving the companys digital transformation
and augmenting its core physical storage by utilizing technology to
enable new offerings for cloud and data center services.
Prior to Iron Mountain, Mr. Meaney served as CEO of The Zuellig Group
where he was responsible for a diverse portfolio of businesses that
spanned a variety of heavily regulated and consumer-based industries
including healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and materials
handling. Before that, Mr. Meaney held several senior positions in the
airline industry, including chief commercial officer of Swiss
International Airlines and executive vice president of South African
Airways. He serves on the board of directors for Iron Mountain and
Qantas Airways.
Mr. Meaney has a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Master of Business
Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in industrial
administration from Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Meaney is also a
citizen of the United States, Switzerland and Ireland.
"We are delighted to welcome Sara and Bill to our board of directors,
said Jay Hooley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street.
"Technology, data and analytics are driving our ability to strengthen
client service and solutions, and improve efficiency and productivity.
Sara and Bills collective knowledge of finance and technology, as well
as their shared experience leading transformational change within large
corporations, will bring great value to our board.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $33.10 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.78 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2017,
State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide,
including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more
information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.
* AUM reflects approx. $35 billion (as of December 31, 2017) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St. Boston, MA 02111-2900
Expiration Date: 3/31/2019
2073714.1.1.NA.RTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006210/en/