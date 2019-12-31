finanzen.net
Kennen Sie schon die kostenlose finanzen.net App für iPhone und Android? Mit Push-Benachrichtigung zu Ihren Aktien.
27.03.2020 02:18

State Street Corporation Announces Pricing of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Corporation ("State Street) (NYSE: STT) today announced that it has priced an offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.825% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes), $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.901% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes) and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.152% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the "Notes).

The 2023 Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate per annum of 2.825% from and including the date of original issuance to but excluding March 30, 2022 payable semiannually in arrears on March 30 and September 30 beginning September 30, 2020. Unless redeemed, from March 30, 2022 until the maturity date, the 2023 notes will bear interest at a floating rate based on SOFR plus a margin of 2.69% payable quarterly in arrears. The 2023 Notes will mature on March 30, 2023.

The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate per annum of 2.901% from and including the date of original issuance to but excluding March 30, 2025 payable semiannually in arrears on March 30 and September 30 beginning September 30, 2020. Unless redeemed, from March 30, 2025 until the maturity date, the 2026 notes will bear interest at a floating rate based on SOFR plus a margin of 2.60% payable quarterly in arrears. The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026.

The 2031 Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate per annum of 3.152% from and including the date of original issuance to but excluding March 30, 2030 payable semiannually in arrears on March 30 and September 30 beginning September 30, 2020. Unless redeemed, from March 30, 2030 until the maturity date, the 2031 notes will bear interest at a floating rate based on SOFR plus a margin of 2.65% payable quarterly in arrears. The 2031 Notes will mature on March 30, 2031.

The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical in nature. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: the failure to complete the sale or issuance of the Notes, competitive factors, government regulation and general economic conditions, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties described in State Streets periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of State Street, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words, such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "intend, "looking ahead, "may, "plan, "possible, "potential, "project, "should, "will, and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. State Street does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene State Street News

05.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
04.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 -AbbVie Inc
28.02.20State Street International (Ir : Update: Form 8.3 - [Abbvie. Inc]
12.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [Willis Towers Watson plc.]
06.03.20Asset manager State Street to take voting action against six STI companies with no women on their boards
20.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [Abbvie. Inc.]
28.02.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
05.03.20State Street International (Ir : Update: Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc
09.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
17.03.20State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [ Allergan plc]
Weitere State Street News
Werbung

Inside

Die Geldanlage der Zukunft
Nachfrageprognosen für Öl im freien Fall
Financial Fact: Das Corona-Virus hat die Börsen fest im Griff
Vontobel: Video: Die Luftfahrtbranche in der Krise
FMC bleibt zuversichtlich
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Verkaufsdruck hält an
Infineon  Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX wieder am 2018er-Tief angekommen
Amazon - Profiteur der Corona-Krise
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

26.03.20Citigroup Closing up to 15% of its Branches Due to Coronavirus
26.03.20Corona-Crash bringt JPMorgan wohl Boom im Derivate-Geschäft - JPM-Aktie schließt deutlich höher
26.03.20NewsWatch: These two factors may be driving the stock market’s double-digit gains this week. says JP Morgan strategist
26.03.20The Tell: These two factors may be driving the stock market’s double-digit gains this week. says JP Morgan strategist
26.03.20Trendwende gekommen? Goldman Sachs empfiehlt Kauf von Gold
26.03.20Here's Why JPMorgan Chase. Bank of America. and Citigroup Are Rising on Thursday
26.03.20JPMorgan Multi-Asset : Dividend Declaration
26.03.20JP Morgan Sec LLC : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
26.03.20Micron gets a double upgrade at Bank of America after earnings
26.03.20Clorox. Darden Restaurants. Intel. Boeing and JPMorgan Chase highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

News von

Man kann jetzt fantastisch Papiere einsammeln
Der Goldmarkt erlebt seinen Klopapier-Moment
Das 9,2-Billionen-Euro-Experiment
Deutschlands Angst vor den Schulden der anderen
DAX legt elf Prozent zu  nur ein Strohfeuer?

News von

DAX im Minus - Anleger reagieren gefasst auf schockierende US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
Newsticker Corona: Gouverneur von New York - Krankenhäuser werden überlastet sein
DAX-Chartanalyse: Mehr als 10.400 Punkte kaum zu erwarten
Muss man jetzt schnell die Aktie von BASF kaufen?
DAX im Minus: Euphorie an Europas Börsen über US-Konjunkturpaket ebbt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 10.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Fortum bei Uniper am Ziel -- US-Erstanträge steigen -- KION, Boeing, MTU, SMA Solar, CTS, EVOTEC, Scout24 im Fokus

Fitch bestätigt Bestnote für USA trotz Corona-Krise. EU-Länder ringen hart um Antwort auf Corona-Wirtschaftskrise. Beschäftigte der Deutschen Telekom erhalten bis zu 5 Prozent mehr Gehalt. Volkswagen verlängert Produktionsunterbrechung auch in deutschen Werken. Fraport-Chef Schulte rechnet auch 2021 mit Corona-Einbußen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.03.20
DAX schließt über 10.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Fortum bei Uniper am Ziel -- US-Erstanträge steigen -- KION, Boeing, MTU, SMA Solar, CTS, EVOTEC, Scout24 im Fokus
Kryptowährungen
03:32 Uhr
Könnten Bitcoin und Co. zu den letzten Anlageklasse zählen, die noch gehandelt werden?
Aktie im Fokus
03:12 Uhr
Bank of America: Der Corona-Crash ist der schnellste aller Zeiten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bosch LtdA0D8P1
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403