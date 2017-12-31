+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common Stock and Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "C, "D, "E, "F, and "G

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on Monday, October 15, 2018 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, October 1, 2018. This dividend represents an increase of 12% from the common stock dividend of $0.42 per share declared in the second quarter of 2018.

Additionally, State Street Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:

  • Series C (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series C preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,312.50 per share of Series C preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3281 per depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series C preferred stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.
  • Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3687 per depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.
  • Series E (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series E preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,500.00 per share of Series E preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3750 per depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series E preferred stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.
  • Series F (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series F preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,625.00 per share of Series F preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $26.25 per depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series F preferred stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.
  • Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3343 per depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.7 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2018, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs over 37,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of March 31, 2018), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

