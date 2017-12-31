State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common Stock and Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "C, "D, "E, "F, and "G

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on Monday, October
15, 2018 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on
Monday, October 1, 2018. This dividend represents an increase of 12%
from the common stock dividend of $0.42 per share declared in the second
quarter of 2018.
Additionally, State Street Corporation announced a quarterly cash
dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative
perpetual preferred stock:
-
Series C (represented by depositary shares, each representing a
1/4000th interest in a share of Series C preferred stock). The cash
dividend is in the amount of $1,312.50 per share of Series C preferred
stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3281 per
depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders
of record of the Series C preferred stock at the close of business on
August 31, 2018.
-
Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a
1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash
dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred
stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3687 per
depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders
of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on
August 31, 2018.
-
Series E (represented by depositary shares, each representing a
1/4000th interest in a share of Series E preferred stock). The cash
dividend is in the amount of $1,500.00 per share of Series E preferred
stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3750 per
depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders
of record of the Series E preferred stock at the close of business on
August 31, 2018.
-
Series F (represented by depositary shares, each representing a
1/100th interest in a share of Series F preferred stock). The cash
dividend is in the amount of $2,625.00 per share of Series F preferred
stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $26.25 per
depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders
of record of the Series F preferred stock at the close of business on
August 31, 2018.
-
Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a
1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash
dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred
stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3343 per
depositary share) and is payable on September 17, 2018 to the holders
of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on
August 31, 2018.
