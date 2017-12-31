15.02.2018 22:30
State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C, Series D, Series E, Series F, and Series G

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:

  • Series C (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series C preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,312.50 per share of Series C preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3281 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series C preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2018.
  • Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3687 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2018.
  • Series E (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series E preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,500.00 per share of Series E preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3750 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series E preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2018.
  • Series F (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series F preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,625.00 per share of Series F preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $26.25 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series F preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2018.
  • Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,337.50 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3343 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2018 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2018.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2017, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs 36,643 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $35 billion as of December 31, 2017), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
