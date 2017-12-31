State Street Corporation Prices Common Stock Offering

Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
State Street Corporation ("State Street) (NYSE: STT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,244,271 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $86.93 per share. The offering is being conducted as a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

State Street intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with, the acquisition of Charles River Systems, Inc. ("Charles River Systems). Completion of this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the acquisition of Charles River Systems. If the acquisition of Charles River Systems is not completed, State Street will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley is acting as underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that State Street has filed with the SEC for more complete information about State Street and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of State Streets common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the shares of State Streets common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is a provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.87 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.72 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2018, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs over 38,000 worldwide.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of June 30, 2018), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the terms of the proposed offering, the timing and completion of the offering, State Streets intended use of proceeds, the acquisition of Charles River Systems and any other statements regarding events or developments that State Street expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are "forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to capital markets conditions and completion of the offering, the ability of the other parties to the acquisition of Charles River Systems to satisfy the conditions to the acquisition on a timely basis and such parties ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in State Streets SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and State Street does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

