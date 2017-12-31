State Street Corporation Prices Common Stock Offering

State Street Corporation ("State Street) (NYSE: STT) today announced
the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,244,271 shares of
its common stock at a public offering price of $86.93 per share. The
offering is being conducted as a public offering registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions.
State Street intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund
a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs
associated with, the acquisition of Charles River Systems, Inc.
("Charles River Systems). Completion of this offering is not contingent
upon the completion of the acquisition of Charles River Systems. If the
acquisition of Charles River Systems is not completed, State Street will
use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Morgan Stanley is acting as underwriter for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration
statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). Prospective investors
should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement
and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other
documents that State Street has filed with the SEC for more complete
information about State Street and this offering. These documents are
available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the
offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC,
Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New
York 10014.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of State Streets common
stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the shares
of State Streets common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is a provider of financial services
to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment
management and investment research and trading. With $33.87 trillion in
assets under custody and administration and $2.72 trillion* in assets
under management as of June 30, 2018, State Street operates globally in
more than 100 geographic markets and employs over 38,000 worldwide.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and
the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of
June 30, 2018), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including
statements regarding the terms of the proposed offering, the timing and
completion of the offering, State Streets intended use of proceeds, the
acquisition of Charles River Systems and any other statements regarding
events or developments that State Street expects or anticipates will or
may occur in the future, are "forward-looking statements for purposes
of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business
decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such
forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on
any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties
include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to capital
markets conditions and completion of the offering, the ability of the
other parties to the acquisition of Charles River Systems to satisfy the
conditions to the acquisition on a timely basis and such parties
ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and
schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals.
Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual
results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is
available in State Streets SEC filings, including its Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this release, and State Street
does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and
developments or otherwise.
