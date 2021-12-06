State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont Complete First Live Trade for Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts Leveraging Revolutionary Blockchain Technology and Smart Contracts

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), in collaboration with Vanguard and Symbiont, announced today that the firms have jointly completed the margin calculation process for a live trade of a 30-day foreign exchange forward contract through the use of Assembly, Symbionts distributed ledger technology . The firms have been actively exploring the innovative application of blockchain technology to undertake margin processing for foreign-exchange forwards and swaps, with the goal of bringing post trade workflow automation and efficiencies while significantly reducing counterparty credit risk in the over-the-counter currency market.

Harnessing the benefits of blockchain technology within the largely manual currency forwards market will eventually enable the underlying contracts to also be instantiated, signed, executed and documented on a single unalterable record, digitally securing the trades and allowing for automation over their duration. Deploying these contracts on DLT facilitates more frequent and automated valuations, while also enabling parties in the network to move and settle collateral instantaneously  significantly reducing counterparty risk and streamlining processes for those forwards that are non-cleared and subject to margining.

"State Street Digital is incredibly pleased to have collaborated with both Vanguard and Symbiont on this monumental industry initiative to digitize the margining process around collateralized foreign exchange forward contracts that will reduce our customers operational challenges through process automation and state of the art technologies," said Nadine Chakar, head of State Street Digital. "Our newly launched division, State Street Digital, was created to help drive innovation and address the industrys digital transformation. We appreciate the joint collaboration on this project and look forward to future partnerships and further developing our digital capabilities for the crypto and digital assets environment.

"Vanguard is committed to improving outcomes for all investors, whether through lowering the cost of investing or reinvesting in new services and innovative capabilities," said Warren Pennington, head of Vanguards Investment Management FinTech Strategies Group. "Were excited to partner with State Street and Symbiont on the worlds first ever digital collateral-linked currency forward trade margining process. Leveraging cutting-edge distributed ledger technology represents a giant leap forward in foreign exchange market structure by reducing counterparty risk, automating previously manual processes, and mitigating potential disputes through standardized calculation processes. The lower risk and increased speed will lead to lower costs and improved outcomes for investors.

"Todays announcement marks a transformative time for financial services and signals the evolution of blockchain as the ideal technology solution for foreign exchange contracts. Our market still manages risk on an overnight basis and lacks an efficient, real-time common infrastructure for valuing trades, calculating margin calls, and moving assets between counterparties as defined by the legal agreements (ISDA/CSA). That hampers the credit both firms are willing to extend to each other and the resulting dealing price. Our solution solves for that by allowing both counterparties to transact and participate in greater size (full amount) and activity based purely on best execution, without fear of increased credit exposure, commented, Mark Smith, CEO, Symbiont.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the worlds largest investment management companies. As of May 31, 2020, Vanguard managed $5.9 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers more than 425 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

About Symbiont

Symbiont is the enterprise fintech company creating the next generation of financial markets infrastructure using blockchain technology. Assembly, Symbionts enterprise blockchain platform, creates efficiencies, eliminates manual data replication and reconciliation processes, and enables real-time data sharing with complete privacy. With offices in New York and Amsterdam, Symbiont is led by a team of experts in capital markets and blockchain technology. To learn more about Symbiont, please visit symbiont.io or contact the team at info@symbiont.io.

