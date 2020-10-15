  • Suche
27.01.2021

State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to SPDR ETF Lineup

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs (the "Liquidating ETFs) based on an ongoing review of SPDR ETF offerings.

ETF Name

 

Ticker

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF

ZCAN

 

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF

ZDEU

 

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF

ZGBR

 

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF

ZHOK

 

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF

ZJPN

 

SPDR Dorsey Wright® Fixed Income Allocation ETF

DWFI

 

SPDR EURO STOXX® Small Cap ETF

SMEZ

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF

SYE

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF

SYG

 

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF

SYV

 

The final day for creations and redemptions in each Liquidating ETF will be March 17, 2021. Trading of all shares will be suspended on each Liquidating ETFs principal U.S. listing exchange at the open of market on March 18, 20211. Each Liquidating ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about March 23, 2021 (the "Liquidation Date). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about March 24, 2021.

For additional information, shareholders can visit www.ssga.com/etfs.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com/etfs.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third-largest asset manager with US $3.47 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2020 and includes approximately $75.17 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, member FINRA, SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

3419652.1.1.AM.RTL
Exp.1/31/22

_____________________________
1 The principal U.S. listing exchange for each Liquidating ETF other than DWFI is the NYSE Arca, Inc. The principal U.S. listing exchange for DWFI is the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC.

