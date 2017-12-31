30.08.2018 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, formerly traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under ticker symbol (NASDAQ: SLXP) prior to being acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. in February 2015.

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Friday, August 31, 2018, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of August 29, 2018.

     
Fund Payment Amount

Shares Outstanding
as of

Per Share
Impact

    August 29, 2018  
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)   $269,731   7,950,270   $0.0339
 

State Street Global Advisors manages approximately $639 billion in global ETF assets1 and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.72 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

2227077.1.1.NA.RTL

1 AUM as of 6/30/18. This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.08.18
Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street (Business Times)
17.08.18
MetLife Ties Up With State Street to Buoy Investment Business (Zacks)
31.07.18
Former State Street executive avoids prison in U.S. fraud case (Reuters Business)
20.07.18
Why Skechers, State Street, and Yum China Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
20.07.18
Why Skechers, State Street, and Yum China Slumped Today (FOX Business)
20.07.18
Incoming State Street CEO on $2.6B Charles River deal (CNBC)
20.07.18
State Street (STT) Beats on Q2 Earnings, to Acquire CRD (Zacks)
20.07.18
US custodian bank State Street to buy Charles River for US$2.6bn (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

31.07.18Former State Street executive avoids prison in U.S. fraud case
17.08.18MetLife Ties Up With State Street to Buoy Investment Business
30.08.18Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital?
Wirecard - "Ich wäre dumm, würde ich auch nur einen Anteil freiwillig abgeben"
Das große Börsenspiel 2018: Nur noch 4 Tage bis zum Start! Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit neuem Hoch.
DZ BANK  Neue Referenten bei der DZ BANK Webinarreihe  Benjamin Feingold und Daniel Saurenz von Feingold Research
UBS: SAP  Aktie kratzt am Allzeithoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  DAX mit heftigem Abverkauf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

30.08.18JPMorgan to liquidate Roumani-led $1 billion hedge fund: Bloomberg
30.08.18JPMorgan to liquidate Roumani-led $1 bln hedge fund - Bloomberg
30.08.18Bank of America is making an important change to trading on retirement accounts
30.08.18Bank of America to allow commission trades in retirement accounts
30.08.18Citigroup (C) Faces Fine in Nigeria Over Forex Violations
30.08.18Take-Two's 'Red Dead Redemption 2' game to sell better than expected: Bank of America
30.08.18Campbell-Aktie im Minus: Campbell steigt aus dem Geschäft mit frischen Lebensmitteln aus
30.08.18Consider These 3 Mutual Funds From Goldman Sachs
30.08.18Bafin - Aufsicht könnte mit Notmaßnahmen auf harten Brexit reagieren
30.08.18JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Vedanta Resources plc

News von

Sieben goldene Jahre, um die Rente aufzustocken
Keine Gummistiefel ohne Schadstoffe
Schlechte Noten für Handspülmittel  nur zwei überzeugen
Diese neuen Regeln sollen Mietern jetzt helfen
Diese Zahlen offenbaren die bayerische Dominanz

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Korrektur am Allzeithoch?
Crash-Gefahr: Bei diesen fünf Auto-Aktien raten die Analysten zum Verkauf
Lira fällt - Türkische Regierung sieht keine Konjunkturrisiken
Steinhoff-Aktie: Konzern will über Unternehmensverkäufe beraten
Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht

News von

Penthouse, Party und Baseball: Das Luxusleben von Bastian Schweinsteiger und seiner Frau Ana in Chicago
Ausgerechnet China könnte jetzt Deutschlands E-Auto-Träume retten
Ein weit verbreiteter Denkfehler bei der Geldanlage kann Anleger um ihr Vermögen bringen
Ein kaum bekannter Geschäftsbereich könnte Amazon bald zum Billionen-Dollar-Unternehmen machen
Digitalisierung: Diese Jobs und Qualifikationen sind laut Experten in Zukunft gefragt

Heute im Fokus

DAX rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Buffett kauft Apple-Aktien -- Schwellenländerkrise spitzt sich zu -- Amazon erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar wert -- Scout24, Deutsche Telekom im Fokus

Notenbank in Argentinien erhöht Leitzinsen drastisch auf 60 Prozent. Fielmann verdient weniger. Salesforce rechnet mit weiter kräftigem Umsatzwachstum. Anwalt von Höhlentaucher kündigt Klage gegen Tesla-Chef Musk an. Laschet mahnt baldige Entscheidung zu neuer thyssenkrupp-Spitze an. Trump legt sich mit Google an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.08.18
DAX rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street -- Buffett kauft Apple-Aktien -- Schwellenländerkrise spitzt sich zu -- Amazon erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar wert -- Scout24, Deutsche Telekom im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
30.08.18
Amazon-Aktie erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar wert
Aktie im Fokus
30.08.18
'Ein wenig' hinzugekauft: Buffett baut Apple-Beteiligung aus - Aktie steigt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403