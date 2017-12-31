finanzen.net
+++ Robotik & Drohnen - Maschinen, die unseren Alltag revolutionieren könnten: Jetzt mehr erfahren! +++-w-
17.09.2018 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Lehman Brothers Equity/Debt Securities Litigation.

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of September 14, 2018.

Fund     Payment Amount     Shares Outstanding as of     Per Share Impact
        September 14, 2018    
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)     $31,526     2,050,000     $0.0154

State Street Global Advisors manages approximately $639 billion in global ETF assets1 and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

1 AUM as of 6/30/18. This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $53 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.72 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $53 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.
All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR® S&P 500®, SPDR® S&P MidCap 400® and SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

2244590.1.1.NA.RTL

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.09.18
State Street Global Advisors Cross-Lists 29 ETFs in Mexico (FOX Business)
10.09.18
US firm State Street opens Abu Dhabi office, eyes regional growth (Gulf News)
10.09.18
State Street opens Abu Dhabi office, eyes regional growth (Reuters Business)
10.09.18
State Street chief takes aim at high-cost index providers (Financial Times)
04.09.18
Nike and JD.com slip; State Street and Ocean Rig UDW rise (FOX Business)
31.08.18
State Street Says Emerging Market Currency Crisis Overblown (Forbes)
30.08.18
Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street (Business Times)
17.08.18
MetLife Ties Up With State Street to Buoy Investment Business (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

10.09.18State Street chief takes aim at high-cost index providers
30.08.18Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street
31.08.18State Street Says Emerging Market Currency Crisis Overblown
17.08.18MetLife Ties Up With State Street to Buoy Investment Business
10.09.18State Street opens Abu Dhabi office. eyes regional growth
10.09.18US firm State Street opens Abu Dhabi office. eyes regional growth
04.09.18Nike and JD.com slip; State Street and Ocean Rig UDW rise
14.09.18State Street Global Advisors Cross-Lists 29 ETFs in Mexico
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Presse über Scalable Capital
Tesla-Killer mit fulminanten Börsengang! Anleger setzen jetzt vermehrt auf diese E-Auto-Aktie aus China!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK  Fundamentale Analyse  Fundamentale Einschätzung zu Konjunktur und Kapitalmärkten
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Apple  Rally unverändert intakt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  CAC 40 konsolidiert in Widerstandszone
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.200 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

17.09.18Goldman Sachs: Little sign of a recession for the next 3 years
17.09.18Citigroup hires three software investment bankers
17.09.18JPMorgan Chase Announcement Concerning Preferred Stock
17.09.18Prognose: Goldman Sachs befürchtet keine Rezession
17.09.18Citigroup Derivs Mkt : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
17.09.18JPMorgan Russ : Holding(s) in Company
17.09.18JP Morgan Sec LLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc AMENDMENT
17.09.18JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
17.09.18JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sky PLC
17.09.18JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - NEX Group plc

News von

Die neue Grundsteueridee basiert nur auf der Fläche
Warum die Notenbank den 100-Euro-Schein schrumpft
Darum wird ein Dienstwagen jetzt noch lukrativer
New Work sagt Ihnen, welcher Schreibtisch heute der Ihre ist
Auch ohne Provision kann ich schlechte Beratung bekommen

News von

Und raus: Drei DAX-Aktien, die Anleger verkaufen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie vor dem Dax-Aufstieg: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Das sind die fünf heißesten DAX-Aktien für den Herbst
Top-Dividenden: Update 2018 - Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
Dax schließt im Minus - Handelsstreit belastet

News von

Warum Trumps Politik jetzt Tesla zum Verhängnis wird
Trotz Krise: Jetzt könnte ein guter Zeitpunkt sein um in Schwellenländer zu investieren, sagen Experten
Die Vorstellung der neuen iPhones von Apple war eine der enttäuschendsten in der Geschichte der Unternehmens
Jeff Bezos erklärt die "geheime Zutat" für den Erfolg von Amazon
Die Milliarden des Zara-Gründers haben seinen Heimatort komplett verändert - so sieht es dort aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- H&M steigert überraschend Umsatz -- Trump will neue Eskalation: 200-Milliarden-Zölle auf China-Importe -- Linde, Henkel, Credit Suisse, BMW im Fokus

Deutsche Bank könnte wegen Brexit Werte nach Frankfurt verlagern. Knorr-Bremse will im vierten Quartal an die Börse gehen. Wirecard plant Angebot von kleinen Krediten über App. EZB stellt neue 100- und 200-Euro-Scheine vor. BMW ruft in China 139 000 Autos zurück. Deutsche Post schafft neuen Bereich für internationales Paketgeschäft. Twitter-Aktie tiefrot: Analyse belastet Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.09.18
DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- H&M steigert überraschend Umsatz -- Trump will neue Eskalation: 200-Milliarden-Zölle auf China-Importe -- Linde, Henkel, Credit Suisse, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17.09.18
Twitter-Aktie schließt tiefrot: Analyse belastet Kurs
Ausland
17.09.18
Von Tesla-Chef Musk beschimpfter Taucher reicht Klage in den USA ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7