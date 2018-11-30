State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table
below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized
claimant from a class action settlement related to MF Global Holdings
Ltd. securities litigation.
The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the
Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Wednesday,
January 9, 2019, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by
the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of January 7,
2019.
|
Fund
|
Payment Amount
|
Shares Outstanding
as of
January 7, 2019
|
Per Share
Impact
|
SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
|
$61,746
|
850,000
|
$0.0726
|
|
|
|
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®
Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible
innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking
products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international
real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more
information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed
to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve
their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial
professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous,
research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We
take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise
investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs.
With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global
footprint provide unrivaled access to markets and asset classes, and
allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.
State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State
Street Corporation.
*Assets under management were $2.81 trillion as of September 30,
2018. AUM reflects approx. $28 billion (as of September 30, 2018) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated. Please note that AUM totals are unaudited.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the
value of the applicable index. Although ETF shares may be bought and
sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETF shares are not
individually redeemable from the Fund.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate
in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net
asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR®
are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC
(S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark
Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for
use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain
purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation's
financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by
SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party
licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the
advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any
liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or
interruptions of any index.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA
(distributor for SPY, a unit investment trust). ALPS Distributors, Inc.
is not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC.
Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit
spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.
© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value
2370449.1.1.GBL.RTL
