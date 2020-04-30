finanzen.net
17.04.2019 23:16
Bewerten
(0)

State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Akorn, Inc (NASDAQ: AKRX) securities litigation.

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Thursday, April 18, 2019, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of April 16, 2019.

           
Fund Payment Amount

Shares
Outstanding as
of

Per Share
Impact

        April 16, 2019    
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)     $165,352     5,850,270     $0.0285
 

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.51 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and loss of principal, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates ("SSGA) have not taken into consideration the circumstances of any particular investor in producing this material and are not making an investment recommendation or acting in fiduciary capacity in connection with the provision of the information contained herein.

Standard & Poors, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

XPH is offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 4/30/2020

2505048.1.1.GBL.RTL

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

17.04.19Credit Agricole und Santander legen Depotbank-Geschäft zusammen
20.03.19Higher Costs Hurt State Street (STT) Profits: Time to Sell?
28.03.19Global investor confidence in 'surprising shallow' recovery: State Street
28.03.19Global investor confidence in 'surprisingly shallow' recovery: State Street
15.04.19MOVES-State Street hires former Citi Asia head as new CEO of int'l business
15.04.19MOVES-Stone Harbor. Equifax. State Street
16.04.19Analysts Estimate State Street (STT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
01.04.19Market Extra: Fearless Girl? State Street gender fund fails to live up to its name. says Morningstar
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Der ultimative Altersvorsorge-Leitfaden
Einmalanlage oder Sparplan?
GBPUSD Kurs nach gemischten Konjunkturdaten schwach
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Bafin schiebt Wirecard an
Vontobel: Kurs der LVMH nach Verkündung der Zahlen beflügelt
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Wann geht den Käufern die Luft aus?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

17.04.19MOVES-JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
17.04.19Here's Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday
17.04.19JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
17.04.19JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
17.04.19JP Morgan names new CFO. and Marianne Lake moves to top consumer lending role
17.04.19Why Sprint. Bank of New York Mellon. and Mallinckrodt Slumped Today
17.04.19MÄRKTE USA/Behauptet - Pharmawerte als Spielverderber
17.04.19Morgan-Stanley-Aktie trotz Gewinnrückgang fester
17.04.19JP Morgan and Bank of America posted record profits. but investors worry it's downhill from here
17.04.19MÄRKTE USA/Schwache Pharmawerte drücken Indizes ins Minus

News von

Die Märkte sind in Osterstimmung
Die Deutschen misstrauen ihrer eigenen Stimme
Die großen Verlierer des deutschen Wirtschaftsbooms
Traumrediten mit dem Yale-Modell
An der Börse ist Donald Trump nur Mittelmaß

News von

Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
DAX: Eine Rally wie aus dem Lehrbuch
Wirecard-Aktie im Aufwind: Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Goldpreis vor der Entscheidung: Was Anleger wissen müssen

News von

3 Gründe, warum Menschen keine Angst haben sollten, dass Maschinen ihnen die Jobs wegnehmen
Apple könnte im 5G-Wettbewerb mit Samsung und Huawei krachend scheitern - das macht Investoren nervös
72 Stunden pro Woche zu arbeiten ist ein Segen, sagt Alibaba-Gründer Jack Ma
Überraschende Studie: In einer Stadt steigen die Immobilienpreise bis 2030 noch stärker als in München
"Otto ist in Europa die einzige Alternative zu Amazon": Unternehmer Michael Otto im Interview

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- Pepsi mit Gewinnplus -- ING-Interesse treibt Commerzbank an -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Morgan Stanley, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Beige Book zeigt US-Wirtschaft mit leichtem bis moderatem Wachstum. RWE geht mit Ökostrom weltweit in die Offensive. BASF investiert in Quantencomputer-Startup. ASML-Zahlen und Apple-Einigung beflügeln Halbleiterwerte. Beiersdorf setzt in China auf Neuanfang. Chinas Wirtschaft wächst unerwartet schnell.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.04.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- Pepsi mit Gewinnplus -- ING-Interesse treibt Commerzbank an -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Morgan Stanley, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17.04.19
Telekom-Aktie verliert: T-Mobiles Fusionsplan trifft anscheinend auf Widerstand der US-Behörden
Aktie im Fokus
17.04.19
Morgan-Stanley-Aktie trotz Gewinnrückgang fester
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Netflix Inc.552484
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403