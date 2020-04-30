State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below,
announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized
claimant from a class action settlement related to Akorn, Inc (NASDAQ:
AKRX)
securities litigation.
The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the
Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Thursday, April
18, 2019, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the
amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of April 16, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Payment Amount
|
|
|
Shares
Outstanding as
of
|
|
|
Per Share
Impact
|
|
|
|
|
April 16, 2019
|
|
|
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
|
|
|
$165,352
|
|
|
5,850,270
|
|
|
$0.0285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® Ticker
SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as
evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products,
including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate,
international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds
governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous,
risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested
experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to
create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio
companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the
planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index,
ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a
result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with
nearly US $2.51 trillion* under our care.
* This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes
approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Important Risk Information
ETFs
trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and loss
of principal, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or
below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses
will reduce returns.
State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates ("SSGA) have not
taken into consideration the circumstances of any particular investor in
producing this material and are not making an investment recommendation
or acting in fiduciary capacity in connection with the provision of the
information contained herein.
Standard & Poors, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard &
Poors Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P); Dow
Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow
Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones
Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street
Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their
respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties
make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such
product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including
for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.
XPH is offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street
Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.
Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit
spdrs.com. Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value
State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110
© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
Expiration Date: 4/30/2020
2505048.1.1.GBL.RTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005978/en/