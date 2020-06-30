finanzen.net
13.06.2019
State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd * (NYSE: BHC) securities litigation.

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Friday, June 14, 2019, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of June 12, 2019.

                   

Fund

   

Payment
Amount

   

Shares Outstanding as of
June 12, 2019

   

Per Share
Impact

SPDR S&P
Pharmaceuticals
ETF (XPH)

    $31,448     5,600,270

 

   

$0.0056

 

* Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR® ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

*Assets under management were $2.80 trillion as of March 31, 2019. This figure includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information:

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only.

Information about XPH is intended for U.S. investors and for certain non-U.S. investors who are qualified to receive product information in accordance with a local jurisdictions private placement or marketing restrictions.

The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (the "Index") represents the pharmaceuticals segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The S&P TMI is designed to track the broad U.S. equity market. The pharmaceuticals segment of the S&P TMI comprises the Pharmaceuticals sub-industry. The Index is one of twenty-one (21) of the S&P Select Industry Indices (the "Select Industry Indices"), each designed to measure the performance of a narrow sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standard ("GICS").

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 6/30/2020

2585341.1.1.AM.RTL

