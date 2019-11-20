finanzen.net
State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that it received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS).

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Thursday, November 21 2019, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of November 19, 2019.

Fund

Payment
Amount

Shares
Outstanding as of
November 19, 2019

Per
Share
Impact

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

$99,362

650,000

$0.1529

 

 

 

 

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.95 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2019 and includes approximately $44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information:

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only.

KCE is offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 11/30/2020

2833850.1.1.AM.RTL

02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

