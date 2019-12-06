finanzen.net
06.12.2019 00:58
State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the table below, announced today that each Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) received payment related to Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE: WG)*. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) received payment related to Wilmington Trust Corporation (NYSE: WL)**.

The payment to be received by each Fund is listed below. When the Funds calculate their net asset value ("NAV) per share on Friday, December 6, 2019, it is estimated that each Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of December 4, 2019.

Fund

Payment Amount

Shares Outstanding

as of

December 4, 2019

Per Share Impact

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

$23,878

22,650,000

$0.0011

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

$2,452,499

37,002,585

$0.0663

 

 

 

 

* Delisted. The NYSE Regulation determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.

** Acquired by M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) in May 2011

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.95 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2019 and includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information:

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only.

XES and KRE are offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 12/31/2020

2857684.1.1.AM.RTL

