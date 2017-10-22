05.01.2018 23:12
State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO).

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Monday, January 8, 2018, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of January 4, 2018.

Fund     Payment Amount     Shares Outstanding as of

January 4, 2018

    Per Share Impact
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)     $57,320     8,700,270     $0.0066

SSGA manages approximately $589 billion in SPDR ETF assets worldwide (as of 09/30/17) and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide unrivaled access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

*Assets under management were $2.67 trillion as of September 30, 2017. AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note that AUM totals are unaudited.

Important Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.
All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

