State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) listed in the table below,
announced today that the Funds received a payment as authorized
claimants from a class action settlement related to Cleveland-Cliffs,
Inc (NYSE: CLF).
The total payments to be received by the Funds are listed below. When
the Funds calculate their net asset value ("NAV) per share on Tuesday,
March 6, 2018, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by
the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of March 2, 2018.
|
Fund
|
|
|
Payment Amount
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding as of
|
|
|
Per Share Impact
|
|
|
|
|
March 2, 2018
|
|
|
The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB)
|
|
|
$951,953
|
|
|
83,923,725
|
|
|
$0.0113
|
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
|
|
|
$817,487
|
|
|
25,500,230
|
|
|
$0.0321
SSGA manages approximately $644 billion in SPDR ETF assets worldwide (as
of 12/31/17) and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and
globally.
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® Ticker
SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as
evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products,
including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate,
international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed
to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve
their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial
professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous,
research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We
take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise
investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs.
With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global
footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to
deliver expert insights and investment solutions.
State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State
Street Corporation.
*Assets under management were $2.78 trillion as of December 31,
2017. AUM reflects approx. $35 billion (as of December 31, 2017) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Important Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate
in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net
asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the
value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on
the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually
redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for
redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please
see the prospectus for more details.
All ETFs are subject to risk,
including possible loss of principal.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State
Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street
Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide
services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit
spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900
© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value
2045535.1.1.NA.RTL
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006274/en/