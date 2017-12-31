State Street Global Advisors Announces Index Changes for Two Fixed Income SPDR ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State
Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced changes to the target
benchmarks of the SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTS)
and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE). The
funds names, ticker symbols and annual expense ratios remain unchanged
and no action is required by shareholders.
The index changes detailed below are effective April 30, 2018.
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Current Benchmark
|
|
|
New Benchmark
|
SPTS
|
|
|
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Index
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index
|
ITE
|
|
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate U.S. Treasury Index
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index
"With these changes, our suite of Treasury bond SPDR ETFs will offer
more precise exposure to various segments of the US Treasury market,
said Noel Archard, global head of product for State Street Global
Advisors SPDR ETF business. "Advisors, institutions and individual
investors will be able to add short-term Treasury exposure to their
portfolios with SPTS, intermediate exposure with ITE and long-term
exposure with the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL), which
tracks the performance of US Treasuries that have a remaining maturity
of 10 years or more, to more precisely manage duration along the yield
curve.
State Street Global Advisors is one of the largest fixed income ETF
providers in the world with more than $56 billion assets under
management.
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® Ticker
SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as
evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products,
including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate,
international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds
governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous,
risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested
experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to
create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio
companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the
planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index,
ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a
result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with
nearly US $2.73 trillion* under our care.
*AUM reflects approx. US$36B (as of March 31, 2018) with respect to
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC serves as
marketing agent; SSGA FD, LLC and State Street Global Advisors are
affiliated.
2100452.1.1.NA.RTL
Bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than
stocks, but contain interest rate risk (as interest rates rise, bond
prices usually fall); issuer default risk; issuer credit risk; liquidity
risk; and inflation risk. These effects are usually pronounced for
longer-term securities. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior
to maturity may be subject to a substantial gain or loss.
Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of
securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the
market as a whole.
Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the
aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and
other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking
errors relative to performance of the index.
While the shares of
ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in
all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods
of market stress.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate
in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net
asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard
& Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered
trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these
trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC
(SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street
Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their
respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties
make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such
product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including
for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.
BLOOMBERG®,
a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its
affiliates, and BARCLAYS®, a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank
Plc, have each been licensed for use in connection with the listing and
trading of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays ETFs.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State
Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street
Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide
services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com.
Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee
May Lose Value
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005966/en/