State Street Global Advisors Announces Planned Change to SPDR® ETF Lineup

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State
Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and
liquidate the SPDR® MSCI China A Shares IMI ETF (XINA) based
on an ongoing review of the SPDR® ETF offering and listening
to client feedback.
The final day for creations will be May 29, 2019. Trading of all shares
will be suspended on the NYSE Arca at the open of market on May 30,
2019, and proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to
shareholders on or about June 6, 2019. For additional information on the
liquidation, shareholders of the funds can visit www.spdrs.com.
About SPDR® Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR® ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of
international and domestic asset classes. SPDR® ETFs are
managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser
and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds
provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are
precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an
industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993
(SPDR S&P 500® Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of
responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many
ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold,
international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs.
For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds
governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous,
risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested
experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to
create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio
companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the
planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index,
ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a
result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with
nearly US $2.80 trillion* under our care.
* This figure is presented as of March 31, 2019 and includes
approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate
in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net
asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Chinese securities A shares involves certain investments risks
and investment considerations including, (i) the small size of the
market for Chinese securities relative to the US market, low volume of
trading relative to U.S. securities, lack of liquidity and in price
volatility, (ii) currency devaluations and other currency exchange rate
fluctuations or blockage, (iii) the nature and extent of intervention by
the Chinese government in the Chinese securities markets, whether such
intervention will continue and the impact of such intervention or its
discontinuation, (iv) the ability of Chinese issuers to unilaterally
suspend trading of their securities, and (v) custody risks associated
with investing through a RQFII.
Derivative investments may involve risks such as potential
illiquidity of the markets and additional risk of loss of principal.
Concentrated investments in a particular industry or sector may
be more vulnerable to adverse changes in that industry or sector.
Foreign (non-U.S.) securities may be subject to greater
political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks.
Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S.
securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity.
These risks are magnified in emerging markets.
Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the
activities of individual companies and general market and economic
conditions.
Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of
securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the
market as a whole.
Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the
aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and
other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking
errors relative to performance of the index.
State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates ("SSGA) have not
taken into consideration the circumstances of any particular investor in
producing this material and are not making an investment recommendation
or acting in fiduciary capacity in connection with the provision of the
information contained herein.
Standard & Poors, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard &
Poors Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P); Dow
Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow
Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones
Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street
Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their
respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties
make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such
product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including
for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC, member FINRA, SIPC
Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit
spdrs.com. Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee May Lose Value
2517820.1.1.GBL.RTL
