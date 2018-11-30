finanzen.net
26.04.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

State Street Global Advisors Announces Planned Change to SPDR® ETF Lineup

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the SPDR® MSCI China A Shares IMI ETF (XINA) based on an ongoing review of the SPDR® ETF offering and listening to client feedback.

The final day for creations will be May 29, 2019. Trading of all shares will be suspended on the NYSE Arca at the open of market on May 30, 2019, and proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about June 6, 2019. For additional information on the liquidation, shareholders of the funds can visit www.spdrs.com.

About SPDR® Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR® ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR® ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the worlds governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the worlds third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.80 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of March 31, 2019 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Chinese securities A shares involves certain investments risks and investment considerations including, (i) the small size of the market for Chinese securities relative to the US market, low volume of trading relative to U.S. securities, lack of liquidity and in price volatility, (ii) currency devaluations and other currency exchange rate fluctuations or blockage, (iii) the nature and extent of intervention by the Chinese government in the Chinese securities markets, whether such intervention will continue and the impact of such intervention or its discontinuation, (iv) the ability of Chinese issuers to unilaterally suspend trading of their securities, and (v) custody risks associated with investing through a RQFII.

Derivative investments may involve risks such as potential illiquidity of the markets and additional risk of loss of principal.

Concentrated investments in a particular industry or sector may be more vulnerable to adverse changes in that industry or sector.

Foreign (non-U.S.) securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates ("SSGA) have not taken into consideration the circumstances of any particular investor in producing this material and are not making an investment recommendation or acting in fiduciary capacity in connection with the provision of the information contained herein.

Standard & Poors, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured  No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

2517820.1.1.GBL.RTL

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.04.19
Ausblick: State Street stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.01.19
Ausblick: State Street vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.12.18
State Street-Aktionäre erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
20.07.18
State Street wird die Dividende erhöhen (MyDividends)
19.07.18
Ausblick: State Street legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.07.18
State Street zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
17.05.18
State Street zahlt unveränderte Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

17.04.19Credit Agricole und Santander legen Depotbank-Geschäft zusammen
21.04.19Ausblick: State Street stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
15.04.19MOVES-Stone Harbor. Equifax. State Street
15.04.19MOVES-State Street hires former Citi Asia head as new CEO of int'l business
23.04.19Noted banking analyst Mike Mayo warns State Street shareholders executive pay is too high
28.03.19Global investor confidence in 'surprising shallow' recovery: State Street
01.04.19Market Extra: Fearless Girl? State Street gender fund fails to live up to its name. says Morningstar
16.04.19Analysts Estimate State Street (STT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
23.04.19State Street (STT) Q1 Earnings Beat. Assets Balance Improves
28.03.19Global investor confidence in 'surprisingly shallow' recovery: State Street
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Rekordhoch oder Rücksetzer?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - LVMH: Lust auf Luxus ungebrochen
Sparen Sie richtig für die Rente
Deutsche Bank: Aktie des Branchenprimus fällt wieder wie ein Stein
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 27. April bis 3. Mai 2019
Intel mit Debakel
ETF-Sparplantest 2019  Banken können mit Angeboten überzeugen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

19:51 UhrTransportkonzept der Zukunft? Das sagen Analysten zur Lyft-Aktie
19:13 UhrIs American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F (WSHFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
15:47 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(a) AMENDMENT
15:44 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- RPC Group plc AMENDMENT
15:43 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- G4S plc AMENDMENT
15:00 UhrNewsWatch: This is the biggest threat to soaring tech stocks. says Bank of America
14:37 UhrBundesregierung sieht keinen Interessenkonflikt von Finanz-Staatssekretär
13:29 UhrNeed to Know: This is the biggest threat to soaring tech stocks. says Bank of America
10:53 UhrJPMorgan AG : ISE Only - Green REIT plc 38.5(b)
10:51 UhrJPMorgan AG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - G4S Plc

News von

Rasen lüften: Ein gesunder Rasen braucht Luft
Bayer-Chefetage stellt sich den Kritikern
Indiens Wahl entscheidet über die neue Weltordnung
Das Ende des 500ers ist im globalen Vergleich nur konsequent
Bundesbank druckt keine 500-Euro-Scheine mehr

News von

Türkische Lira: Lukrative Chance am Vier-Monats-Tief
Streit zwischen Coba und Deutscher Bank nach Ende der Fusionsgespräche
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Fünf starke Aktien aus Europa
Amazon-Aktie nach Zahlen: Allzeithoch voraus - das gäbe ein starkes Kaufsignal
DAX: Bahn frei, aber Markt heiß

News von

Die Geschichte eines Berliner Millionen-Startups zeigt, warum man Praktikanten nie unterschätzen sollte
Nach Ende der Gespräche mit Commerzbank: "Deutsche Bank hat keinen Plan B", warnt ein Experte
Edeka will mit Drogeriemärkten angreifen - der dm-Chef bezweifelt jedoch, dass der Konkurrent Erfolg hat
"Für 100 Euro durch ganz Europa": Deutsche Unternehmer wollen den weltweiten Verkehr revolutionieren
Der warme April könnte für hohe Stromrechnungen sorgen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen höher -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Daimler verdient erneut weniger -- Amazon macht deutlich mehr Gewinn -- Conti, Deutsche Bank, Ford, Starbucks im Fokus

'Freundschafts'-Pipeline steht still. Wirecard-Chefaufseher tritt anscheinend nicht erneut an. IPO: Bürochat-App Slack will per Direktplatzierung an die Börse. Investitionsprogramm drückt bei Colgate-Palmolive auf das Ergebnis. Chevron verdient weniger. US-Wachstum im ersten Quartal deutlich höher als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin konnte wieder über die Marke von 5.500 Dollar klettern. Wo sehen Sie den Kurs der Kryptowährung Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
US-Börsen schließen höher -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Daimler verdient erneut weniger -- Amazon macht deutlich mehr Gewinn -- Conti, Deutsche Bank, Ford, Starbucks im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:12 Uhr
KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
23:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
SAP SE716460
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9