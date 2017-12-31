State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street
Corporation (NYSE: STT), and Finance Montréal, today announced that the
global asset manager with more than $2.7 trillion in assets under
management has joined more than 30 other financial institutions and
pension funds as a signatory of the Declaration of Institutional
Investors on Climate-Related Financial Risks ("the Declaration). The
Declaration, released in October 2017, calls on publicly-traded
companies in Canada to commit to enhanced disclosures of their exposure
to climate change risks, and the measures they are taking to manage them.
The signatories of the Declaration pledge to work with Canadas
publically-traded companies to help them mitigate their climate change
risks, such as preparing for a transition to a low-carbon economy. By
signing the Declaration, these organizations are also using their
collective financial strength to encourage other financial institutions
to join together to inspire more sustainable economic growth and reduce
their environmental impact.
"We are proud to join these other financial stewards in calling on
publicly-traded companies in Canada to commit to disclosing more
information on their exposure to climate change risks, and how they will
manage these risks moving forward, said Peter Lindley, head of State
Street Global Advisors Canada. "In signing this Declaration, State
Street Global Advisors reaffirms our commitment to ESG efforts that will
help to initiate greater transparency around climate change disclosure
principals.
"We are pleased to welcome State Street Global Advisors among the
signatories of the Declaration, said Louis Lévesque, Chief Executive
Officer of Finance Montréal. "As a leading financial services company,
State Street is sending a strong signal to facilitate the growth of a
sustainable and low-emission economy. Such a commitment from the now 15
signatory organizations demonstrates the role the financial services
industry can play in the global movement seeking to reduce climate
impacts.
The Declaration was led by Finance Montréals Responsible Investment
group, and remains open to new signatories who wish to endorse it. The
full text of the declaration, as well as a complete list of signatories,
is available here.
About State Street Global Advisors
For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed
to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve
their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial
professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous,
research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We
take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise
investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs.
With trillions1 in assets under management, our scale and
global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow
us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.
State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State
Street Corporation.
*Assets under management were US $2.72 trillion as of March 31, 2018.
AUM reflects approx. US $36 billion (as of December 31, 2017) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
About Finance Montréal
Finance Montréal, Québecs financial cluster, was created in 2010 by
institutions in the financial services industry at the invitation of the
Québec Government. Finance Montréal brings together 45 institutional
members. Its mission is to develop and promote Québecs financial
services industry. The organization works to enhance Montréal's
reputation as world-class financial hub and engages in international
business development activities to attract foreign firms in Montréal by
promoting various fiscal incentives including the IFC tax credit.
Finance Montréal fosters cooperation among a vast range of institutions
to stimulate the industrys growth while raising awareness of the
financial specializations found in Montréal. To learn more about
Finance Montréal, visit www.finance-montreal.com.
