finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
03.10.2019 20:15
Bewerten
(0)

State Street Hires Asset Servicing Expert to Strengthen Asset Owner Team

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that Robert "Bob Dollard has been named the head of US Asset Owner Relationship Management. Dollard joined State Street on September 4 and reports to Rob Baillie, head of North American Asset Owners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to State Street, said Baillie. "Bobs extensive experience leading client service teams, as well as his expertise in front-office services and product development, will help State Street continue to scale our leading front-to-back platform and strengthen our partnerships with our asset owner clients.

In his new role, Dollard will oversee State Streets relationships with its largest asset servicing and asset owner clients, in the US. Before State Street, Dollard served as US Segment Head for the public fund, Taft-Hartley, and the outsourced business at BNY Mellon, where he led teams of relationship executives and service directors in servicing $2.1 trillion of public fund assets. From 2008 to 2017 Bob was a managing director and senior relationship executive at BNY Mellon. In this role he was responsible for client service satisfaction across all trust products and services contracted by several complex institutional trust clients. These included corporate pension plans, public funds, and endowments and foundations. Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 1993, Dollard worked in the Mortgage Division of the Bank of Boston.

"I am proud to join State Street and support the companys industry-leading, asset servicing and asset owner offering, said Dollard. "I look forward to working with leadership to further drive our strategic priorities and to continue delivering industry leading client service for our public fund clients.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Streets express written consent.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

2752446.1.1.AM.RTL

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

10.09.19Why State Street. Mallinckrodt. and ArcelorMittal Jumped Today
11.09.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
11.09.19State Street International (Ir : Update: Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc (Correction of Doc)
12.09.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - [Allergan Plc]
13.09.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - [OneSavings Bank plc]
16.09.19State Street Cuts Jobs Amid Challenging Operating Backdrop
23.09.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
13.09.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Green REIT&#160;plc
30.09.19State Street Global : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
10.09.19State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
Weitere State Street News
Werbung

Inside

Investment-Guide
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Thomas Cook Insolvenz - Chance für den Wettbewerb?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Gewinnmitnahme. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Dieses Pharma- und Biotechnologie-Unternehmen ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
DZ BANK - Barrick Gold: steigender Goldpreis beflügelt Gewinnerwartungen
Euro Stoxx 50  Neues Jahreshoch brachial abverkauft
HSBC: Condor auf Investorensuche  greift die Lufthansa zu?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

19:30 UhrAirbnb plans to hire Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs as lead advisers on planned stock market flotation: media reports
18:00 UhrJPMorgan Chase & Co. to Help One Million Women Make Saving a Priority
17:57 UhrHow Online Brokers' Zero-Fee Trade War Will Hit Bank Of America. Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley
15:41 UhrCitigroup GM Fdg Lux : Article 8
15:33 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan Chase. Bank of America. Citigroup. HSBC and Barclays PLC
15:30 UhrZacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Oracle. Adobe Systems. FedEx. Nike and JPMorgan
14:48 UhrBank of America says this is a 'make or break' quarter for Netflix
14:18 Uhr3 Goldman Sachs Funds Worth Betting On
13:56 UhrJPMorgan Indian Inv : Tender Offer
13:33 UhrJPMorgan Asset Mngt : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc

News von

So groß ist Chinas Schuldenberg
Jetzt explodieren die Hauspreise auch im Umland
Diese Formel zeigt Ihnen, ob der Immobilienkauf lohnt
So lange müssen die Deutschen für eine Immobilie arbeiten
Der Euro im Sinkflug. So profitieren Sie als Anleger

News von

Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
DAX: Aufwärtstrend schwerer als gedacht
DAX-Talfahrt hält an: Anleger fürchten Rezession und Brexit - Covestro-Aktie fällt
Schockwelle bei den Brokern: Marktführer will Aktienhandel kostenlos machen
AMS kämpft bis zur letzten Minute um Osram-Übernahme

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus

Scholz spricht sich für E-Euro und gegen Libra aus. Apple-Chef Cook stellt sich in Einwanderer-Streit gegen US-Regierung. Steuerschätzer erwarten weniger Einnahmen als bisher prognostiziert. Microsoft zeigt neue Laptops und Smartphone mit Doppel-Display.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:18 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus
Reise
20:41 Uhr
Reisekosten & Wechselkurse: Hier hat man im Urlaub 2019 mehr von seinem Budget
Aktie im Fokus
20:32 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats September
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB