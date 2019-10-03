State Street Hires Asset Servicing Expert to Strengthen Asset Owner Team

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that Robert "Bob Dollard has been named the head of US Asset Owner Relationship Management. Dollard joined State Street on September 4 and reports to Rob Baillie, head of North American Asset Owners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to State Street, said Baillie. "Bobs extensive experience leading client service teams, as well as his expertise in front-office services and product development, will help State Street continue to scale our leading front-to-back platform and strengthen our partnerships with our asset owner clients.

In his new role, Dollard will oversee State Streets relationships with its largest asset servicing and asset owner clients, in the US. Before State Street, Dollard served as US Segment Head for the public fund, Taft-Hartley, and the outsourced business at BNY Mellon, where he led teams of relationship executives and service directors in servicing $2.1 trillion of public fund assets. From 2008 to 2017 Bob was a managing director and senior relationship executive at BNY Mellon. In this role he was responsible for client service satisfaction across all trust products and services contracted by several complex institutional trust clients. These included corporate pension plans, public funds, and endowments and foundations. Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 1993, Dollard worked in the Mortgage Division of the Bank of Boston.

"I am proud to join State Street and support the companys industry-leading, asset servicing and asset owner offering, said Dollard. "I look forward to working with leadership to further drive our strategic priorities and to continue delivering industry leading client service for our public fund clients.

