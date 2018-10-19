State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.87, up 13%, and ROE of 14%, up 1 Percentage Point, Compared to 3Q17

In announcing todays financial results, Joseph L. Hooley, State
Streets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our third-quarter
and year-to-date results reflect solid performance demonstrated by EPS
growth of 13% and 24% compared to 3Q17 and the 2017 year-to-date period,
respectively. Our new business remains strong as evidenced by $300
billion in new asset servicing commitments in the third quarter and $1.8
trillion year-to-date."
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005271/en/
Hooley added, "We continue to digitize our business largely through the
Beacon program to drive efficiencies in core operations while investing
in differentiating our data and analytic solutions. These cost savings
initiatives will continue for some time, enabling us to calibrate our
expenses to the revenue environment, while continuing to deliver strong
new business results. The acquisition of Charles River Development,
which we closed earlier this month, is an example of differentiating our
services while investing for the future."
(a)Offered by a single provider
3Q18 Highlights
AUCA/AUM
-
Client asset growth: Asset servicing AUCA as of quarter-end
increased 6% from 3Q17 reflecting higher equity markets. Asset
management AUM as of quarter-end increased 5% compared to 3Q17,
primarily driven by strength in equity markets and ETF inflows,
partially offset by cash and institutional outflows.
-
New business: Asset servicing mandates announced in 3Q18
totaled approximately $300 billion and year-to-date new mandates of
$1.8 trillion. Servicing assets remaining to be installed in future
periods totaled approximately $465 billion and our outlook for new
business continues to be strong. In our asset management business, we
experienced net inflows of $8 billion during 3Q18 driven by net
institutional and ETF flows, partially offset by cash outflows.
Revenue
-
Total revenue: 3Q18 revenue increased 4% compared to 3Q17.
-
Fee revenue: Increased 2%, or $38 million, relative to 3Q17,
reflecting higher management fees and trading services revenue,
partially offset by lower servicing fees as a result of a previously
announced client transition and challenging industry conditions.
-
The impact of the new revenue recognition standard contributed $70
million, or approximately 3% points, to fee revenue growth.
-
Prior year fee revenue included a $26 million gain related to the
sale of an equity trading platform.
-
Net interest income: Increased 11% relative to 3Q17, driven by
higher market interest rates in the U.S. and disciplined liability
pricing, partially offset by a mix shift to HQLA.
Expenses
-
Expenses: Increased 3%, or $58 million, compared to 3Q17,
reflecting investments to support new client business, partially
offset by net Beacon savings and the absence of restructuring costs.
We expect to actively manage expenses with additional efficiency
initiatives, while continuing to invest in the business.
-
The impact of the new revenue recognition standard contributed $70
million, or approximately 3% points, to expense growth.
-
Compensation and employee benefit costs as well as contractor
services expenses were well controlled from the year-ago quarter,
demonstrating the focus to calibrate expenses against the revenue
environment.
-
Prior year expenses included $33 million of acquisition and
restructuring costs.
Beacon and organizational efficiencies:
-
Year-over-year Beacon savings: We expect 2018 net savings of
approximately $200 million, exceeding our initial guidance of $150
million. We realized approximately $65 million of savings in 3Q18 for
total year-to-date savings of approximately $180 million.
-
Expenses flat sequentially:(a) We continue to
execute on our next phase of efficiency initiatives which includes
management streamlining to further standardize and globalize our
business, along with vendor and occupancy cost improvements.
(a)Excluding $77 million of repositioning costs in 2Q18, 3Q18
expenses were substantially flat to 2Q18. This is a non-GAAP
presentation. On a GAAP-basis, expenses decreased sequentially. Please
refer to the addendum for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP
measures.
Metrics
-
Operating leverage: Positive operating leverage was
approximately 0.8% points, compared to 3Q17.
-
Fee operating leverage: Fee operating leverage was -1.2%
points, compared to 3Q17.
-
Pre-tax margin: Pre-tax margin increased 0.5% points to 29.4%,
compared to 3Q17. Historical operating-basis pre-tax margin reached
31.4%.(b)
(b) This is a non-GAAP presentation. Please refer to the
addendum for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Capital
-
Key metrics: Quarter-end ratios reflect our previously
announced issuances of common and preferred stock and the suspension
of common stock repurchases for the purpose of funding our acquisition
of Charles River Development. Following the closing of the Charles
River acquisition and with the previously announced suspension of
common stock repurchases through the end of the fourth quarter,
capital levels are expected to return to approximate prior recent
historical levels.
-
Capital Return: Declared 3Q18 quarterly common stock dividend
of $0.47 per share, an increase of 12% from the 2Q18 dividend. We
intend to resume our common stock repurchases in 1Q19 and plan to
repurchase up to $600 million through June 30, 2019 under our
previously announced program.
Financial Results
|
(Table presents summary results, dollars in millions, except per
share amounts, or where otherwise noted)
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
Total fee revenue(1)
|
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,358
|
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,242
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
2,951
|
|
|
|
3,026
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,846
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
150.0
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
Total expenses(1)
|
|
|
2,079
|
|
|
|
2,159
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,021
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
1.87
|
|
|
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
1.66
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
Financial ratios and other metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average total assets
|
|
|
221,313
|
|
|
|
224,089
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
218,369
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Fee operating leverage(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
bps
|
Operating leverage(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
Return on tangible common equity(3)
|
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin (GAAP-basis)
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
Pre-tax margin (historical Operating-basis)
|
|
|
31.4
|
|
|
|
30.6
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
32.9
|
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
(490
|
)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Effects of the new revenue recognition standard (ASU 2014-09): The
newly effective revenue recognition standard increased 3Q18 total
fee revenue and total expenses by $70 million each. Relative to
3Q17, the new revenue recognition standard contributed 3% to fee
revenue growth and 3% to expense growth. The revenue impact was $50
million in management fees, $12 million in trading services revenue,
and $8 million in other line items. The expense impact was $18
million in transaction processing, $38 million in other expenses,
and $14 million across other expense line items.
|
(2)
|
|
The financial ratio represents the rate of growth of total revenue
(or fee revenue) less the rate of growth of expenses relative to the
preceding or prior year period, as applicable.
|
(3)
|
|
Return on tangible common equity is calculated by dividing
year-to-date annualized net income available to common shareholders
(GAAP-basis) by tangible common equity. For additional information
on the Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio refer to the
addendum included with this News Release.
|
|
|
Selected Financial Information and Metrics
The tables below provide a summary of selected financial information and
key ratios for the indicated periods.
The following table presents AUCA, AUM, market indices and foreign
exchange rates for the periods indicated.
|
(Dollars in billions, except market indices and foreign exchange
rates)
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
Assets under custody and administration(1)(2)
|
|
|
$
|
33,996
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,867
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
32,110
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
Assets under management(2)
|
|
|
2,810
|
|
|
|
2,723
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
2,673
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Market Indices(3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P 500® daily average
|
|
|
2,850
|
|
|
|
2,703
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
MSCI EAFE® daily average
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
|
|
2,018
|
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
|
1,934
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
MSCI® Emerging Markets daily average
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
(7.4
|
)
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
HFRI Asset Weighted Composite® monthly average
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
1,358
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index® period-end
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Bond Index® period-end
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
Average Foreign Exchange Rate (Euro vs. USD)
|
|
|
1.163
|
|
|
|
1.192
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
|
1.175
|
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
Average Foreign Exchange Rate (GBP vs. USD)
|
|
|
1.303
|
|
|
|
1.360
|
|
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
|
1.309
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
(1)
|
|
Includes assets under custody of $25,300 billion, $25,415 billion,
and $24,240 billion, as of 3Q18, 2Q18, and 3Q17, respectively.
|
(2)
|
|
As of period-end.
|
(3)
|
|
The index names listed in the table are service marks of their
respective owners.
|
|
|
Assets Under Management
The following table presents 3Q18 activity in AUM by product category.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in billions)
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Fixed-
Income
|
|
|
Cash(2)
|
|
|
Multi-Asset-
Class
Solutions
|
|
|
Alternative
Investments(3)
|
|
|
Total
|
Balance as of June 30, 2018
|
|
|
$
|
1,667
|
|
|
|
$
|
437
|
|
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
|
|
$
|
142
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,723
|
|
Long-term institutional inflows(1)
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Long-term institutional outflows(1)
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Long-term institutional flows, net
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
15
|
|
ETF flows, net
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
12
|
|
Cash fund flows, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Total flows, net
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
Market appreciation
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Total market/foreign exchange impact
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
79
|
|
Balance as of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
|
|
$
|
423
|
|
|
|
$
|
317
|
|
|
|
$
|
145
|
|
|
|
$
|
136
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,810
|
|
(1)
|
|
Amounts represent long-term portfolios, excluding ETFs.
|
(2)
|
|
Includes both floating and constant-net-asset-value portfolios held
in commingled structures or separate accounts.
|
(3)
|
|
Includes real estate investment trusts, currency and commodities,
including SPDR® Gold Shares ETF and SPDR® Long
Dollar Gold Trust ETF. State Street is not the investment manager
for the SPDR® Gold Shares ETF and the SPDR® Long
Dollar Gold Trust ETF, but acts as the marketing agent.
|
|
|
Revenue
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
Servicing fees
|
|
|
$
|
1,333
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
|
Management fees
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
Trading services revenue
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
(8.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
Securities finance revenue
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
(16.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
(12.9
|
)
|
|
Processing fees and other revenue
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
(13.6
|
)
|
|
Total fee revenue(1)
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
Gains (losses) related to investment securities, net
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
nm
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,951
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,026
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,846
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
1.48
|
%
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
|
bps
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
|
bps
|
(1)
|
|
The newly effective revenue recognition standard increased 3Q18
total fee revenue by $70 million. The fee revenue impact was $50
million in management fees, $12 million in trading services revenue,
and $8 million in other line items.
|
nm
|
|
Not meaningful
|
|
|
Servicing fees decreased from 3Q17 mainly due to a previously
announced client transition and challenging industry conditions,
partially offset by strong new business wins and market appreciation.
Compared to 2Q18, servicing fees decreased, primarily reflecting a
previously announced client transition and lower client activity.
Management fees increased from 3Q17, reflecting higher global
equity markets. The new revenue recognition standard contributed $50
million to 3Q18 management fees relative to 3Q17. Management fees
increased from 2Q18, primarily due to higher U.S. equity markets.
Trading Services revenue increased from 3Q17, reflecting higher
FX client volumes. The new revenue recognition standard contributed $12
million to 3Q18 trading services relative to 3Q17. Compared to 2Q18,
trading services revenue decreased primarily reflecting seasonally lower
FX client volumes and lower volatility.
Securities finance revenue decreased from 3Q17, reflecting
balance sheet optimization efforts. Compared to 2Q18, securities finance
revenue decreased, primarily due to 2Q18 seasonality.
Processing fees and other revenue decreased from 3Q17, reflecting
a 3Q17 gain related to the sale of an equity trading platform, partially
offset by higher software fees. Compared to 2Q18, processing fees and
other revenue increased due to higher software fees.
Net interest income increased from 3Q17, primarily due to higher
market interest rates in the U.S., disciplined liability pricing, and
increased client engagement across cash products, partially offset by a
mix shift to HQLA. Compared to 2Q18, net interest income increased
primarily due to higher U.S. interest rates and disciplined liability
pricing. Net interest
margin on a fully taxable-equivalent basis
increased 13 and 2 basis points, respectively, compared to 3Q17 and
2Q18, driven by higher U.S. interest rates, disciplined liability
pricing and a smaller interest earning balance sheet.
Expenses
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q18
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
|
|
3Q17
|
|
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|
$
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Information systems and communications
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
Transaction processing services
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
Acquisition and restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
nm
|
Other
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
(13.1
|
)
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
Total Expenses(1)
|
|
|
$
|
2,079
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,159
|
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2,021
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
(1)
|
|
The newly effective revenue recognition standard increased 3Q18
total expenses by $70 million. The expense impact was $18 million in
transaction processing, $38 million in other expenses, and $14
million across other expense line items.
|
nm
|
|
Not meaningful
|
|
|
Compensation and employee benefits expenses increased from 3Q17,
primarily reflecting higher investments to support new business and
annual merit increases, partially offset by net Beacon and contractor
savings. Compared to 2Q18, compensation and employee benefits expenses
decreased primarily due to 2Q18 repositioning costs related to
management streamlining and Beacon savings, partially offset by lower
prior period incentive compensation and continued investments.
Information systems and communications expenses increased from
3Q17, primarily due to Beacon related investments and technology
infrastructure enhancements. Compared to 2Q18, information systems and
communications expenses increased, reflecting technology infrastructure
enhancements.
Transaction processing services expenses increased from 3Q17,
reflecting the new revenue recognition standard, partially offset by
lower sub-custody costs. Compared to 2Q18, transaction processing
services expenses decreased, primarily reflecting lower sub-custody
costs.
Occupancy expenses decreased from 3Q17, reflecting advancement of
our footprint optimization efforts. Compared to 2Q18, occupancy expenses
decreased primarily due to 2Q18 costs related to right-sizing the real
estate footprint as part of our organizational realignment.
Other expenses increased from 3Q17, primarily due to $38 million
related to the new revenue recognition standard, offset by lower
discretionary spend. Compared to 2Q18, other expenses decreased
primarily due to lower professional fees and lower discretionary
expenses.
The 3Q18 effective tax rate was 11.8% compared to 16.7% in 3Q17
and 15.1% in 2Q18. The decrease in 3Q18 tax rate includes a reduction to
the estimated impact of the 2017 tax legislation changes recorded in
4Q17, as well as a change in the mix of earnings.
The following table presents regulatory capital ratios for State Street
Corporation. The lower of capital ratios calculated under the Basel III
advanced approaches and under the Basel III standardized approach are
applied in the assessment of our capital adequacy for regulatory
purposes. Quarter-end ratios reflect our previously announced issuances
of common and preferred stock and the suspension of common stock
repurchases for the purpose of funding our acquisition of Charles River
Development. Following the closing of the Charles River acquisition and
with the previously announced suspension of common stock repurchases
through the end of the fourth quarter, capital levels are expected to
return to approximate prior recent historical levels.
|
September 30, 2018(1)
|
|
|
Basel III
Advanced
Approaches
(Estimated)
Pro-Forma(2)(3)
|
|
|
Basel III
Standardized
Approach
(Estimated)
Pro-Forma(3)
|
|
|
Fully
Phased
in SLR
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital ratio
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital ratio
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
(1)
|
|
September 30, 2018 capital ratios are preliminary estimates.
|
(2)
|
|
The advanced approaches-based ratios (actual and estimated) included
in this presentation reflect calculations and determinations with
respect to our capital and related matters, based on State Street
and external data, quantitative formulae, statistical models,
historical correlations and assumptions, collectively referred to as
"advanced systems. Refer to the addendum included with this News
Release for a description of the advanced approaches and a
discussion of related risks. Effective January 1, 2018, the
applicable final rules are in effect and the ratios presented are
calculated based on fully phased-in CET1, tier 1 and total capital
numbers.
|
(3)
|
|
Estimated pro-forma fully phased-in ratios as of September 30, 2018
reflect capital and total risk-weighted assets calculated under the
Basel III final rule. Refer to the addendum included with this News
Release for reconciliations of these estimated pro-forma fully
phased-in ratios to our capital ratios calculated under the then
applicable regulatory requirements. Effective January 1, 2018, the
applicable final rules are in effect and the ratios presented are
calculated based on fully phased-in CET1, tier 1 and total capital
numbers.
|
|
|
Investor Conference Call and Quarterly Website
Disclosures
State Street will webcast an investor conference call today, Friday,
October 19, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, available at http://investors.statestreet.com/.
The conference call will also be available via telephone, at +1
877-423-4013 inside the U.S. or at +1 706-679-5594 outside of the U.S.
The Conference ID is # 3578659.
Recorded replays of the conference call will be available on the
website, and by telephone at +1 855-859-2056 inside the U.S. or at +1
404-537-3406 outside the U.S. beginning approximately two hours after
the call's completion. The Conference ID is # 3578659.
The telephone replay will be available for approximately two weeks
following the conference call. This News Release, presentation materials
referred to on the conference call and additional financial information
are available on State Street's website, at http://investors.statestreet.com/
under "Investor Relations--Investor News & Events" and under the title
"Events and Presentations.
State Street intends to publish updates to its public disclosure
regarding regulatory capital, as required by the Basel III final rule,
and the liquidity coverage ratio, on a quarterly basis on its website at http://investors.statestreet.com/,
under "Filings & Reports." Those updates will be published each quarter,
during the period beginning after State Street's public announcement of
its quarterly results of operations and ending on or prior to the due
date under applicable bank regulatory requirements (i.e., ordinarily,
ending no later than 60 days following year-end or 45 days following
each other quarter-end, as applicable). For 3Q18, State Street expects
to publish its updates during the period beginning today and ending on
or about November 1, 2018.
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of
financial services to institutional investors including investment
servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.
With $33,996 billion in assets under custody and administration and
$2,810 billion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2018,
State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and
employs over 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State
Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and
the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $28 billion as of
September 30, 2018), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
Additional Information
In this News Release:
-
All earnings per share amounts represent fully diluted earnings per
common share.
-
Return on average common shareholders' equity is determined by
dividing annualized net income available to common equity by average
common shareholders' equity for the period.
-
New asset servicing mandates and servicing assets remaining to be
installed in future periods exclude new business which has been
contracted, but for which the client has not yet provided permission
to publicly disclose and is not yet installed. These excluded assets,
which from time to time may be significant, will be included in new
asset servicing mandates and reflected in servicing assets remaining
to be installed in the period in which the client provides its
permission. Newly announced servicing asset mandates for the first
quarter for 2018 include a significant amount of assets contracted for
in the fourth quarter of 2017 for which we received client consent to
disclose in the first quarter of 2018. Servicing mandates and
servicing assets remaining to be installed in future periods are
presented on a gross basis and therefore also do not include the
impact of clients who have notified us during the period of their
intent to terminate or reduce their relationship with State Street,
which from time to time be significant.
-
New business in assets to be serviced is reflected in our AUCA after
we begin servicing the assets, and new business in assets to be
managed is reflected in our AUM after we begin managing the assets. As
such, only a portion of any new asset servicing and asset management
mandates may be reflected in our AUCA and AUM as of September 30,
2018. Distribution fees from the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long
Dollar Gold Trust ETF are recorded in brokerage and other fee revenue
and not in management fee revenue.
-
Operating leverage is defined as the rate of growth of total revenue
less the rate of growth of expenses, relative to the successive prior
year period, as applicable. Fee operating leverage is defined as the
rate of growth of total fee revenue less the rate of growth of
expenses, relative to the successive prior year period, as applicable.
Year-over-year or YoY, refers to the current year period compared to
the same period a year ago.
Forward-Looking Statements
This News Release (and the conference call referenced herein) contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States
securities laws, including statements about our goals and expectations
regarding our business, financial and capital condition, results of
operations, strategies, the financial and market outlook, dividend and
stock purchase programs, governmental and regulatory initiatives and
developments, and the business environment. Forward-looking statements
are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking
terminology as "outlook, "expect, "priority," "objective, "intend,
"plan, "forecast, "believe, "anticipate, "estimate, "seek, "may,
"will, "trend, "target, "strategy and "goal, or similar statements
or variations of such terms. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current
assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ
materially from what is expressed in those statements, and those
statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or
beliefs as of any date subsequent to October 19, 2018.
Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include,
but are not limited to:
-
the financial strength of the counterparties with which we or our
clients do business and to which we have investment, credit or
financial exposures as a result of our acting as agent for our
clients, including as asset manager;
-
increases in the volatility of, or declines in the level of, our NII,
changes in the composition or valuation of the assets recorded in our
consolidated statement of condition (and our ability to measure the
fair value of investment securities) and changes in the manner in
which we fund those assets;
-
the liquidity of the U.S. and international securities markets,
particularly the markets for fixed-income securities and inter-bank
credits; the liquidity of the assets on our balance sheet and changes
or volatility in the sources of such funding, particularly the
deposits of our clients; and demands upon our liquidity, including the
liquidity demands and requirements of our clients;
-
the level and volatility of interest rates, the valuation of the U.S.
dollar relative to other currencies in which we record revenue or
accrue expenses and the performance and volatility of securities,
credit, currency and other markets in the U.S. and internationally;
and the impact of monetary and fiscal policy in the U.S. and
internationally on prevailing rates of interest and currency exchange
rates in the markets in which we provide services to our clients;
-
the credit quality, credit-agency ratings and fair values of the
securities in our investment securities portfolio, a deterioration or
downgrade of which could lead to other-than-temporary impairment of
such securities and the recognition of an impairment loss in our
consolidated statement of income;
-
our ability to attract deposits and other low-cost, short-term
funding; our ability to manage the level and pricing of such deposits
and the relative portion of our deposits that are determined to be
operational under regulatory guidelines; and our ability to deploy
deposits in a profitable manner consistent with our liquidity needs,
regulatory requirements and risk profile;
-
the manner and timing with which the Federal Reserve and other U.S.
and foreign regulators implement or reevaluate the regulatory
framework applicable to our operations (as well as changes to that
framework), including implementation or modification of the Dodd-Frank
Act and related stress testing and resolution planning requirements,
implementation of international standards applicable to financial
institutions, such as those proposed by the Basel Committee and
European legislation (such as the AIFMD, UCITS, the Money Market Funds
Regulation and MiFID II / MiFIR); among other consequences, these
regulatory changes impact the levels of regulatory capital and
liquidity we must maintain, acceptable levels of credit exposure to
third parties, margin requirements applicable to derivatives,
restrictions on banking and financial activities and the manner in
which we structure and implement our global operations and servicing
relationships. In addition, our regulatory posture and related
expenses have been and will continue to be affected by changes in
regulatory expectations for global systemically important financial
institutions applicable to, among other things, risk management,
liquidity and capital planning, resolution planning, compliance
programs, and changes in governmental enforcement approaches to
perceived failures to comply with regulatory or legal obligations;
-
adverse changes in the regulatory ratios that we are, or will be,
required to meet, whether arising under the Dodd-Frank Act or
implementation of international standards applicable to financial
institutions, such as those proposed by the Basel Committee, or due to
changes in regulatory positions, practices or regulations in
jurisdictions in which we engage in banking activities, including
changes in internal or external data, formulae, models, assumptions or
other advanced systems used in the calculation of our capital or
liquidity ratios that cause changes in those ratios as they are
measured from period to period;
-
requirements to obtain the prior approval or non-objection of the
Federal Reserve or other U.S. and non-U.S. regulators for the use,
allocation or distribution of our capital or other specific capital
actions or corporate activities, including, without limitation,
acquisitions, investments in subsidiaries, dividends and stock
purchases, without which our growth plans, distributions to
shareholders, share repurchase programs or other capital or corporate
initiatives may be restricted;
-
changes in law or regulation, or the enforcement of law or regulation,
that may adversely affect our business activities or those of our
clients or our counterparties, and the products or services that we
sell, including additional or increased taxes or assessments thereon,
capital adequacy requirements, margin requirements and changes that
expose us to risks related to the adequacy of our controls or
compliance programs;
-
economic or financial market disruptions in the U.S. or
internationally, including those which may result from recessions or
political instability; for example, the U.K.'s decision to exit from
the European Union may continue to disrupt financial markets or
economic growth in Europe or potential changes in trade policy and
bi-lateral and multi-lateral trade agreements proposed by the U.S.;
-
our ability to create cost efficiencies through changes in our
operational processes and to further digitize our processes and
interfaces with our clients, any failure of which, in whole or in
part, may among other things, reduce our competitive position,
diminish the cost-effectiveness of our systems and processes or
provide an insufficient return on our associated investment;
-
our ability to promote a strong culture of risk management, operating
controls, compliance oversight, ethical behavior and governance that
meets our expectations and those of our clients and our regulators,
and the financial, regulatory, reputation and other consequences of
our failure to meet such expectations;
-
the impact on our compliance and controls enhancement programs
associated with the appointment of a monitor under the deferred
prosecution agreement with the DOJ and compliance consultant appointed
under a settlement with the SEC, including the potential for such
monitor and compliance consultant to require changes to our programs
or to identify other issues that require substantial expenditures,
changes in our operations, or payments to clients or reporting to U.S.
authorities;
-
the results of our review of our billing practices, including
additional findings or amounts we may be required to reimburse
clients, as well as potential consequences of such review, including
damage to our client relationships or our reputation and adverse
actions by governmental authorities;
-
the results of, and costs associated with, governmental or regulatory
inquiries and investigations, litigation and similar claims, disputes,
or civil or criminal proceedings;
-
changes or potential changes in the amount of compensation we receive
from clients for our services, and the mix of services provided by us
that clients choose;
-
the large institutional clients on which we focus are often able to
exert considerable market influence and have diverse investment
activities, and this, combined with strong competitive market forces,
subjects us to significant pressure to reduce the fees we charge, to
potentially significant changes in our AUCA or our AUM in the event of
the acquisition or loss of a client, in whole or in part, and to
potentially significant changes in our fee revenue in the event a
client re-balances or changes its investment approach or otherwise
re-directs assets to lower- or higher-fee asset classes;
-
the potential for losses arising from our investments in sponsored
investment funds;
-
the possibility that our clients will incur substantial losses in
investment pools for which we act as agent, the possibility of
significant reductions in the liquidity or valuation of assets
underlying those pools and the potential that clients will seek to
hold us liable for such losses; the possibility that our clients or
regulators will assert claims that our fees with respect to such
investment products are not appropriate or consistent with our
fiduciary responsibilities;
-
our ability to anticipate and manage the level and timing of
redemptions and withdrawals from our collateral pools and other
collective investment products;
-
the credit agency ratings of our debt and depositary obligations and
investor and client perceptions of our financial strength;
-
adverse publicity, whether specific to State Street or regarding other
industry participants or industry-wide factors, or other reputational
harm;
-
our ability to control operational risks, data security breach risks
and outsourcing risks, our ability to protect our intellectual
property rights, the possibility of errors in the quantitative models
we use to manage our business, and the possibility that our controls
will prove insufficient, fail or be circumvented;
-
our ability to expand our use of technology to enhance the efficiency,
accuracy and reliability of our operations and our dependencies on
information technology and our ability to control related risks,
including cyber-crime and other threats to our information technology
infrastructure and systems (including those of our third-party service
providers) and their effective operation both independently and with
external systems, and complexities and costs of protecting the
security of such systems and data;
-
changes or potential changes to the competitive environment, including
changes due to regulatory and technological changes, the effects of
industry consolidation and perceptions of State Street as a suitable
service provider or counterparty;
-
our ability to complete acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures,
and our the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the ability to
arrange financing as required and the ability to satisfy closing
conditions;
-
the risks that our acquired businesses, including our acquisition of
Charles River Development, and joint ventures will not achieve their
anticipated financial, operational and product innovation benefits or
will not be integrated successfully, or that the integration will take
longer than anticipated; that expected synergies will not be achieved
or unexpected negative synergies or liabilities will be experienced;
that client and deposit retention goals will not be met; that other
regulatory or operational challenges will be experienced; and that
disruptions from the transaction will harm our relationships with our
clients, our employees or regulators;
-
our ability to integrate Charles River Development's front office
systems with our middle and back office capabilities to offer an front
to back office system that is competitive and meets our clients
requirements;
-
our ability to recognize evolving needs of our clients and to develop
products that are responsive to such trends and profitable to us; the
performance of and demand for the products and services we offer; and
the potential for new products and services to impose additional costs
on us and expose us to increased operational risk;
-
our ability to grow revenue, manage expenses, attract and retain
highly skilled people and raise the capital necessary to achieve our
business goals and comply with regulatory requirements and
expectations;
-
changes in accounting standards and practices; and
-
the impact of the U.S. tax legislation enacted in 2017, and changes in
tax legislation and in the interpretation of existing tax laws by U.S.
and non-U.S. tax authorities that affect the amount of taxes due.
Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements are
set forth in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent SEC
filings. We encourage investors to read these filings, particularly the
sections on risk factors, for additional information with respect to any
forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision.
The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release should not
by relied on as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time
subsequent to the time this News Release is first issued, and we do not
undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect
events after that time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005271/en/