17.09.2020 16:45

State Street to Service Natixis Semi-Transparent Active ETFs

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed to provide a range of ETF servicing solutions for three Natixis Investment Managers active exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The funds, which are listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., include Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities (EQOP), Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) and Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC). Natixis is leveraging the NYSE Proxy semi-transparent model. Natixis first entered the US active ETF market in 2016, and is continuing to build out its offerings for investors.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our relationship with Natixis Investment Managers to support their innovative advancements in the ETF market; in fact, their launch of EQOP represents the first semi-transparent active ETF issuer to leverage a multi-manager approach, said Frank Koudelka, global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. "This new chapter in our nine-year long relationship with Natixis signifies the positive outcome of our commitment to creating cutting-edge ETF servicing solutions.

State Street will be performing basket creation, NAV dissemination, settlement, custody, financial reporting, fund accounting, order-taking, performance and investment analytics, and transfer agency services for the ETF funds. For this partnership, State Street developed custom automated processes to handle the custody and accounting allocations from the funds composite to its sleeves for the multi-manager ETF (EQOP). Additionally, State Streets performance and investment analytics team automated the aggregation process to combine the sleeves holdings from a composite level, allowing for comparison to the complete trading basket.

"Investors increasingly demand innovative investment strategies and require new vehicles to support those needs. State Street has consistently supported us in meeting client demand and we look forward to our ongoing partnership, said Nick Elward, Head of Institutional Product and ETFs in the Strategic Product and Marketing Group at Natixis Investment Managers.

With more than twenty years of servicing ETFs, State Street is the largest global ETF service provider, servicing close to 60% of global & 70% of US ETF assetsi, and is the only provider serving all major ETF regions.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 includes approximately $67 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2020 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: September 30, 2021

3244795.1.1.GBL.RTL

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the worlds largest asset management firms1 with more than $1 trillion assets under management2 (906.0 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

About Natixis Investment Institute

The Natixis Investment Institute applies Active Thinking® to critical issues shaping the investment landscape. A global effort, the Institute combines expertise in the areas of investor sentiment, macroeconomics, and portfolio construction within Natixis Investment Managers, along with the unique perspectives of our affiliated investment managers and experts outside the greater Natixis organization. The goal is to fuel a more substantive discussion of issues with a 360° view of markets and insightful analysis of investment trends.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management ("AUM) as of June 30, 2020 is $1,017.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

______________________________________
i Statistics compiled using ETFGIs ETF Monthly Insights as-of July 2020 and State Streets internal research

