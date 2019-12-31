State Street to Service Natixis Semi-Transparent Active ETFs

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed to provide a range of ETF servicing solutions for three Natixis Investment Managers active exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The funds, which are listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., include Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities (EQOP), Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) and Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC). Natixis is leveraging the NYSE Proxy semi-transparent model. Natixis first entered the US active ETF market in 2016, and is continuing to build out its offerings for investors.

"We are pleased to continue expanding our relationship with Natixis Investment Managers to support their innovative advancements in the ETF market; in fact, their launch of EQOP represents the first semi-transparent active ETF issuer to leverage a multi-manager approach, said Frank Koudelka, global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. "This new chapter in our nine-year long relationship with Natixis signifies the positive outcome of our commitment to creating cutting-edge ETF servicing solutions.

State Street will be performing basket creation, NAV dissemination, settlement, custody, financial reporting, fund accounting, order-taking, performance and investment analytics, and transfer agency services for the ETF funds. For this partnership, State Street developed custom automated processes to handle the custody and accounting allocations from the funds composite to its sleeves for the multi-manager ETF (EQOP). Additionally, State Streets performance and investment analytics team automated the aggregation process to combine the sleeves holdings from a composite level, allowing for comparison to the complete trading basket.

"Investors increasingly demand innovative investment strategies and require new vehicles to support those needs. State Street has consistently supported us in meeting client demand and we look forward to our ongoing partnership, said Nick Elward, Head of Institutional Product and ETFs in the Strategic Product and Marketing Group at Natixis Investment Managers.

With more than twenty years of servicing ETFs, State Street is the largest global ETF service provider, servicing close to 60% of global & 70% of US ETF assetsi, and is the only provider serving all major ETF regions.

