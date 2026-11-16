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Statement regarding the Company’s holding in Newmark Security plc

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Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Statement regarding the Company’s holding in Newmark Security plc

16-Nov-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

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Thalassa Holdings Ltd

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Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

 

Statement regarding the Company’s holding in Newmark Security plc

 

Thalassa, which holds 2,102,500 ordinary shares in Newmark Security plc (“Newmark” or “NWT”), representing 22.19% of its voting rights, provides the following update regarding its holding:

Thalassa was recently approached (prior to the publication of Newmark’s interim results) by a private equity consortium seeking to acquire Newmark which, Thalassa understands, was supported by the Newmark board.

The Thalassa board rejected the approach as it was unable to properly consider the merits of the proposed offer without access to forward looking financial estimates, which the potential offeror was unwilling (or unable) to share.

Thalassa also rejected the proposal because, based upon its own estimates, the proposed offer did not represent fair value. A condensed version of Thalassa’s financial model is available upon request at the email address below.

Thalassa would be supportive of a formal, public sales process and would be willing to engage with the NWT board to assist in a process to optimise shareholder value.

Commenting, Duncan Soukup, Chairman, said:

“The most recent trade sale of a comparable company was Asure Software Inc’s (NASDAQ: ASUR) purchase of Lathem Time Inc, which closed on 1st July 2025 at a 2.41x multiple of Lathem’s (6 months’ forward) year end 2025 Sales. Whilst there is no guarantee that such a multiple could be achieved, application of 2.41x Sales would result in an Enterprise Value for NWT of £54.23m, or an Equity Value of ~£4.9/fully diluted share, a substantial premium to NWT’s current market price of £1/shr.”

 

END

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 449663
EQS News ID: 2435034

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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