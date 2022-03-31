Steinhoff Aktie News: Anleger schicken Steinhoff am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain

Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr schaut sich Ingmar Königshofen die aktuelle Situation an den Aktienmärkten an und gibt Empfehlungen zu einzelnen Basiswerten. Außerdem gibt der Profi auch jede Menge geldwerte Tipps und Tricks rund ums Trading!

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Microsoft kassiert Prognose -- OPEC+ will Ölproduktion anheben -- HelloFresh, BMW, Tesla, GameStop, Daimler Truck im Fokus

Louboutin im Rechtsstreit mit Amazon vor Niederlage. Abgang von Trainer Rose reißt größeren Verlust in BVB-Bilanz. Salzgitter-Vorstand sieht Herausforderungen am Stahlmarkt. Mitarbeiter bei ArcelorMittal legen Arbeit nieder. BMW-Büros in München und Steyr wegen Motorbränden in Südkorea durchsucht. Ford will Milliarden in Bau neuer Werke stecken - zusätzliche Arbeitsplätze geplant.