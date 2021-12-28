  • Suche
02.06.2022 08:02

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Donnerstagvormittag mit Abschlägen

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Donnerstagvormittag mit Abschlägen
Die Aktie von Steinhoff gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Steinhoff-Aktie musste zuletzt im Frankfurt-Handel abgeben und fiel um 3,1 Prozent auf 0,153 EUR.
Die Steinhoff-Aktie stand in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 02.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr 3,1 Prozent im Minus bei 0,153 EUR. Die Steinhoff-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 0,153 EUR ab. Bei 0,153 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel.

Bei einem Wert von 0,328 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.01.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 53,325 Prozent könnte die Steinhoff-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 07.09.2021 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 0,078 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 96,154 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Steinhoff veröffentlichte am 01.06.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird am 24.06.2022 erwartet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 07.06.2023.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Steinhoff-Aktie

Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff

DSW-Watchlist: Diese Aktien performen besonders schlecht

Anklage gegen ehemalige Steinhoff-Manager wegen Bilanzmanipulation

01.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Mittwochnachmittag an (finanzen.net)
01.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff schiebt sich am Mittwochmittag vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff fällt am Mittwochvormittag (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
16.02.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
21.01.22
DGAP-AFR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
28.12.21
NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 15.948 Pkt - Steinhoff gesucht (Dow Jones)

23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.09.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.08.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.07.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.06.2017Steinhoff International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.06.2017Steinhoff International overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.08.2017Steinhoff International SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Meistgelesene Steinhoff News

01.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Mittwochnachmittag an
01.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff schiebt sich am Mittwochmittag vor
01.06.22Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff fällt am Mittwochvormittag
27.05.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)
20.05.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : GLOBAL SETTLEMENT UPDATE
10.05.22News24.com | Court orders Steinhoff to share forensic probe into accounting fraud with media
23.05.22DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON FORENSIC REPORT RULING
01.06.22DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.05.22News24.com | Steinhoff plans to appeal ruling ordering it to share probe into accounting fraud
20.05.22News24.com | Steinhoff investors will need to wait until next year for settlement payouts
