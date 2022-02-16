  • Suche
16.09.2022 11:55

Steinhoff Aktie News: Prime All Share Aktie Steinhoff fällt am Freitagmittag

Steinhoff Aktie News: Prime All Share Aktie Steinhoff fällt am Freitagmittag
Die Aktie von Steinhoff gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 4,2 Prozent auf 0,113 EUR.
Das Papier von Steinhoff befand sich um 12:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Frankfurt-Handel 4,2 Prozent auf 0,113 EUR ab. Die Steinhoff-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 0,111 EUR ab. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 0,111 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Steinhoff-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 428.000 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 13.01.2022 bei 0,328 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 65,619 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 26.11.2021 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 0,105 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Abschläge von 7,333 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 27.01.2023 werden die Q4 2022-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Steinhoff dürfte die Q4 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 26.01.2024 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Steinhoff

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.09.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.08.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.07.2017Steinhoff International OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.06.2017Steinhoff International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.06.2017Steinhoff International overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2018Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.12.2017Steinhoff International NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.2017Steinhoff International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.08.2017Steinhoff International SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Steinhoff nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

