28.06.2022 15:34

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Steinhoff gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Steinhoff befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Frankfurt-Handel 0,4 Prozent auf 0,153 EUR ab.
Das Papier von Steinhoff befand sich um 28.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Frankfurt-Handel 0,4 Prozent auf 0,153 EUR ab. Der Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 0,151 EUR nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 0,152 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Frankfurt 182.171 Steinhoff-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 0,328 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.01.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 53,325 Prozent könnte die Steinhoff-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 07.09.2021 auf bis zu 0,078 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 96,154 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.12.2022 terminiert. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q4 2023 rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

Redaktion finanzen.net

