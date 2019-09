Stephen Luczo Elected to Morgan Stanley Board of Directors

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Stephen Luczo has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2019.

Mr. Luczo, 62, is Chairman of the Board at Seagate Technology. Prior to this, he served as Executive Chairman, and prior to that, he served two tenures as the Chairman and CEO. His appointment will bring the size of Morgan Stanley’s Board to 14 members.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Luczo to our Board. As the former CEO of a major technology company, Steve is uniquely positioned to help us understand and capitalize on the rapid developments in technology that are posing a diverse set of opportunities and challenges for financial services firms. Steve is one of the most seasoned leaders in the technology sector and is an experienced investor in technology venture capital and private equity.”

Ray Wilkins, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee, said, "We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Luczo as he joins our Board. We look forward to working with him and benefiting from his knowledge and leadership of the technology sector.”

Stephen Luczo

Stephen Luczo has served as Seagate Technology’s Chairman of the Board since 2002. From October 2017 to October 2018, he also served as Executive Chairman, and prior to that, he served two tenures as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Mr. Luczo joined Seagate in October 1993 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In September 1997, he was promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the predecessor company Seagate Software and, in July 1998, he was promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Luczo resigned as Chief Executive Officer effective as of July 3, 2004, but retained his position as Chairman of the Board. In January 2009, Mr. Luczo was again appointed Chief Executive Officer by the Board.

Prior to Seagate, Mr. Luczo served in a variety of roles in financial services, including Senior Managing Director and Co-Head, Global Technology Group at Bear, Stearns & Co and Vice President and Head of West Coast Technology at Salomon Brothers.

Mr. Luczo holds an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and an A.B. in Economics and Psychology from Stanford University.

