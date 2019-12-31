Steven D. Weinstock Named National Director of Marcus & Millichaps Self Storage Division

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that Steven D. Weinstock has been named national director of the firms Self Storage Division. The division provides commercial real estate investors and owners in-depth market knowledge, asset-specific expertise and transaction services for self-storage properties throughout North America. Weinstock is a first vice president and national director of the firms Land Group Division, and regional manager of Marcus & Millichaps Chicago Oak Brook office. He will maintain these positions with his new appointment.

"Even amid market disruption due to the COVID-19, self-storage is a mainstream investment category that a broad array of investors are interested in, said Richard Matricaria, executive vice president, Marcus & Millichap. "Steven is well suited to lead this dynamic division given both his experience through multiple real estate cycles as well as within the self-storage sector.

"This is an exciting time for the self-storage industry as millennials have integrated offsite storage into their lifestyles, bolstering space demand and sparking innovation, said Weinstock. "Our team of investment professionals handle every type of storage asset throughout the U.S. and Canada and understands the various needs of investors across the spectrum. I am looking forward to leading the firms growth in this sector and further extending our services to clients throughout North America.

Weinstock began his career in commercial real estate in Michigan in 1989 and joined Marcus & Millichaps Detroit office as an agent in 2001. He was sales manager of the firms Columbus and Cincinnati offices in 2008 and became regional manager of its Chicago Oak Brook office in 2009. Weinstock graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and later earned a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School. Steven earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute in 1997. He serves on the executive board of the Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005705/en/