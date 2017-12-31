Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluors Diversified Services segment, was awarded a construction contract by BYK USA Inc. for its new GARAMITE additives process unit at its manufacturing plant in Gonzales, Texas. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2018.

Dr. Stephan Glander, CEO BYK, Alison Avery, president BYK USA NAFTA and Bob Frawley, director of Stork's Gulf Coast Operations with BYK's executive team at the ground breaking ceremony for the GARAMITE Project at Gonzales, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new contract from BYK expands Storks services at the Gonzales site where we are already providing engineering support for an existing process unit and a new wastewater treatment plant, said Taco de Haan, Storks president. "This important new award validates Storks commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients by providing an unremitting focus on safety, client satisfaction and delivering execution excellence.

"During the bid process, Stork developed the perfect fit for our project requirements and challenges by offering concrete solutions to optimize the project needs, said Arturo Nodal, project manager and project engineer at BYK. "I am impressed with Storks remarkable perseverance and effectiveness to earn our business and to be part of BYKs future endeavors.

BYK is a world leading supplier of chemical additives and measuring instruments. GARAMITE products from BYK are natural rheology additives. They ensure, for example, that coatings have the right viscosity and contribute to the lightweight construction of automobiles.

