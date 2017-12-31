Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork,
part of Fluors Diversified Services segment, was awarded a construction
contract by BYK USA Inc. for its new GARAMITE additives process unit at
its manufacturing plant in Gonzales, Texas. Fluor booked the undisclosed
contract value in the first quarter of 2018.
Dr. Stephan Glander, CEO BYK, Alison Avery, president BYK USA NAFTA and Bob Frawley, director of Stork's Gulf Coast Operations with BYK's executive team at the ground breaking ceremony for the GARAMITE Project at Gonzales, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
"The new contract from BYK expands Storks services at the Gonzales site
where we are already providing engineering support for an existing
process unit and a new wastewater treatment plant, said Taco
de Haan, Storks president. "This important new award validates
Storks commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients
by providing an unremitting focus on safety, client satisfaction and
delivering execution excellence.
"During the bid process, Stork developed the perfect fit for our project
requirements and challenges by offering concrete solutions to optimize
the project needs, said Arturo Nodal, project manager and project
engineer at BYK. "I am impressed with Storks remarkable perseverance
and effectiveness to earn our business and to be part of BYKs future
endeavors.
BYK is a world leading supplier of chemical additives and measuring
instruments. GARAMITE products from BYK are natural rheology additives.
They ensure, for example, that coatings have the right viscosity and
contribute to the lightweight construction of automobiles.
